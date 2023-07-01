Watch Money in the Bank 2023 – live stream WWE online, start time, storylines

Watch a WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live stream

Wrestling fans in the US can watch Money in the Bank 2023 for the cheapest price – just $5 on Peacock. Now that's what we call a slamming deal! In the UK, it's a BT Sport Box Office PPV (£15). In Australia, Binge is the place to find a Money in the Bank live stream (AU$10). Whichever stream you're after a VPN will ensure you do it safely and with privacy. See below for how to watch online from anywhere with a VPN just below.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 preview

Money in the Bank 2023 is the first WWE PPV to be staged in the UK in 20 years, and the word on the street is that they've gone all-out for the big occasion with a major plot twist. Naturally, that's placed additional focus on the Bloodline Civil War tag team match between The Usos and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but there's plenty more planned besides, including three title showdowns and, of course, the two ladder matches.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live stream Date: Saturday 1st July 2023 Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 5am AEST (Sunday) Cheap US stream: Peacock ($5) Watch with a VPN: Try Surfshark UK stream: BT Sport Box Office 2 (PPV: £14.95) AUS stream: Binge (AU$10)

One of the more compelling matches on the card (listed in full further down this page), particularly for viewers of a certain vintage, is that between world heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Bálor. It's a rivalry that harkens all the way back to 2016, when the Demon beat Rollins to win the inaugural universal championship, only to have to relinquish the title a day later due to injury sustained during the fight. It remains the only world title he's ever held.

Liv Morgan is back from injury and will team up with Raquel Rodriguez against women's tag team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Rhea Ripley has set up a slightly bizarre showdown between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

From one colossal pain in the backside to another, there's speculation that Logan Paul has been fingered to win the men's ladder match, which would certainly be one heck of a twist. The one that everyone's expecting, however, is the deposing of Roman Reigns, who's spent an awful long time at the top and is well overdue a little taste of humility.

WWE Money in the Bank start times

Got your alarm clock handy? Here are the Money in the Bank 2023 start times:

Saturday 1st July 2023:

Bolivia: 3pm

3pm Canada: 3pm ET / 12pm PT

3pm ET / 12pm PT Ghana: 7pm

7pm Mexico: 2pm

2pm Nigeria: 8pm

8pm South Africa: 9pm

9pm Uganda: 10pm

10pm UK: 8pm

8pm USA: 3pm ET / 12pm PT

3pm ET / 12pm PT Zambia: 9pm

9pm Zimbabwe: 9pm

Sunday 2nd July 2023:

Australia: 5am

5am India: 1:30am

1:30am New Zealand: 7am

7am Pakistan: 1am

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in the US

In the US, WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock TV from 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday 1st July. You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $4.99 a month (with ads).

Travelling away from the US? Use a VPN to tune into Peacock TV securely while abroad and watch a WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live stream from wherever you are. Scroll down for full details.

Watch Money in the Bank 2023 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant WWE rights holder, you won't be able to access it if you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live stream in UK

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is a pay-per-view event in the UK, starting at 8pm BST on Saturday evening. Fans can watch live on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off fee of £14.95.

Aus: WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live stream

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is available to watch on Binge in Australia, which became the distributor for WWE Network Down Under earlier this year.

You'll ant to set an alarm though, as the action starts at 5am AEST early on Sunday, 2nd July.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 full card

Money in the Bank ladder match for a men's championship match contract: Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight vs Santos Escobar vs Butch vs Damian Priest vs Logan Paul

Money in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract: Zelina Vega vs Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark vs Bayley vs Iyo Sky vs Trish Stratus

Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley)

World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs Finn Bálor

"Bloodline Civil War" Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman) vs The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs Matt Riddle

What is Money in the Bank? Money in the Bank is the youngest of WWE's annual Big Five events, borne out of the multi-person ladder match that used to be a fixture of WrestleMania. It was first held as a standalone event in 2010, and since 2017 it has featured both a men's and a women's ladder match.

How does Money in the Bank work? Money in the Bank is all about those aforementioned ladder matches, which give multiple contenders the opportunity to earn a shot at a world title at an event of their choosing. Like something out of Squid Game, the contract sits inside a briefcase suspended above the ring.