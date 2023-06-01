How to watch Memorial Tournament: live stream PGA Tour golf online and on TV

Watch Memorial Tournament live stream

The PGA Memorial Tournament is available to watch in the UK via Sky and its Sky Golf channel. The tournament will also be streamed on The Golf Channel, CBS and Paramount Plus, Peacock and ESPN+ in the US, and on Kayo in Australia. Full details on how to watch a PGA Memorial Tournament live stream today online and on TV just below.

PGA Memorial Tournament: preview

One of the season's most star-packed line-ups takes to the greens of Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio this weekend for the 47th Memorial Tournament.

Hosted by the iconic Jack Nicklaus, as well as having the added incentive of brushing shoulders with The Golden Bear, the Memorial also has the draw of a hefty $20 million play for.

After a week-long break, this weekend's tournament sees the resumption of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler's battle for the No. 1 ranking spot.

The line up also sees World No. 3 Rory McIlroy once again try to break his duck at Muirfield Village for what will be his 12th appearance at Jack's Place, against a line up which also includes two-time winner Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Billy Horschel is the defending champ, having won last year's tournament by four shots. It was a victory capped in memorable style with a huge 53-foot eagle putt on the 15th. The 36-year-old, however, comes into this weekend's event struggling for form having managed just two top-10 finishes since that triumph.

The PGA Memorial Tournament starts at 7am EST / 12pm BST on Thursday 1 June, with the tournament running through to Sunday 4th June. Make sure you know how to watch an PGA Memorial Tournament live stream from anywhere.

In the US, the 2023 Memorial Tournament is available to watch across ESPN Plus, CBS and Golf Channel.

The most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which is streaming full live broadcasts of each day's play, including the main feed, featured groups, marquee groups and featured holes.

A subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix.

CBS' Memorial Tournament coverage runs from 3pm-6pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, while Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm-7pm ET on Thursday and Friday, and 1pm-3pm ET on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're not currently a cable customer, FuboTV ($74.99 per month after a 7-day free trial) carries both channels.

AUS: Watch Memorial Tournament live stream

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Memorial Tournament live stream on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).

Live coverage starts on Friday and Saturday at 6am AEST for Round 1 and Round 2, and at 3am on Sunday and Monday for Round 3 and Round 4.

Stream PGA Tour golf, plus Formula 1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. Subscription starts at AU$25 per month thereafter.

UK: Watch a Memorial Tournament live stream

Rights to air the 2023 Memorial Tournament in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from the Muirfield Village Golf Club will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf. Don't have Sky? Check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a Memorial Tournament live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review. Coverage begins at 9pm on Thursday and Friday, and at 6pm for Saturday and Sunday's play.

Watch Memorial Tournament live stream: start times

