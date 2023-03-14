March Madness live stream: how to watch every 2023 NCAA basketball game online

Watch March Madness live stream

March Madness will be available for basketball fans in the USA to watch on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. You can also watch March Madness games on ESPN Player and BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch March Madness online and on TV just below.

Watch March Madness live stream: tournament preview

The start of the month of March only means one thing in the world of college basketball: it’s time for March Madness.

The NCAA season comes to an end with a frantic 68-team tournament, with colleges from across the United States competing over seven rounds for a chance to play in the National Championship game in Houston, Texas on 3rd April.

What makes it so mad? Well apart from the sheer number of games in such a short space of time, the competition is organised in such a way that it’s almost impossible to predict which team might win. Every year it’s full of upsets and underdog stories, and 2023 looks set to be no different, although the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Houston Cougars appear to be hitting particularly good form at just the right time.

After the opening First Four games, when the field will be whittled down to 64 teams, the tournament is split into four regions – South, East, West and Midwest – with the 16 teams in each seeded according to their regular season performance. After that, it’s pretty much non-stop basketball until the final.

To keep track of the Madness, you can download a printable March Madness bracket from the NCAA website (opens in new tab).

US: Watch March Madness without cable

American coverage of March Madness is split across four different cable channels: TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. Those without cable can use a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.

A Sling Blue subscription has you covered for the first three of those channels and you can pick up the CBS games with the Paramount Plus streaming services. That costs just $20 for your first month. It's then $40 for Sling thereafter but you can cancel at any time. The first month of Paramount Plus is free at the moment. Plans then start at $4.99/month.

Cheapest March Madness deal

(opens in new tab) Watch March Madness on Sling for $20 (opens in new tab)

Sling offers a whole range of channels for those without cable, including TBS, TNT and TruTV on its Sling Blue package. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month halfprice. To add the CBS games for free, subscribe to Paramount Plus with its 30-day free trial. Use the code 'PICARD'. No long contracts. Cancel any time.

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV are three other options which include all the required cable channels, including CBS, but they are much pricier options.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99/month, while YouTube TV has an offer that means you’ll pay $54.99/month for the first three months and $64.99 thereafter, although you can cancel both at any time.

Watch March Madness live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular March Madness live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any March Madness live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for March Madness. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Copa del Rey live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for March Madness live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For March Madness, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free March Madness live stream!

UK: Watch March Madness live stream

ESPN Player is the best place to watch March Madness in the UK and Ireland, with every single game available to watch live for just £9.99. That gets you access for a whole month, which will have you covered from the First Four, starting on 14th March, to the NCAA men's championship game on 3rd April.

ESPN Player is only available via the web, Apple and Android phones and tablets, and Android TV, but it does support Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, so you can beam it from your mobile device to a compatible TV or streamer.

Stuck outside Blighty at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your usual live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) ESPN Player – catch every single game for £10

ESPN Player streams over 10,000 live sports events a year, including the whole of March Madness, plus college football, X Games, and Major League Lacrosse. It also includes access to award-winning sports films such as OJ: Made in America and ESPN's excellent 30 for 30 series.

BT Sport will also show March Madness live, with coverage split between BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4. The first games to be shown will be the First Four, which start on Tuesday 14th March at 10:30pm.

Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). For £30 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch March Madness live online or via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

Watch March Madness 2023 in Australia

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the NCAA college basketball on Foxtel. Another – cheaper – option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo (opens in new tab), Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

March Madness 2023 schedule

NCAA men's basketball schedule



March 14-15: First Four

March 16-17: First Round

March 18-19: Second Round

March 23-24: Sweet Sixteen

March 25-26: Elite Eight

April 1: Final Four

April 3: National Championship

NCAA women's basketball schedule



March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First Round

March 19-20: Second Round

March 24-25: Sweet Sixteen

March 26-27: Elite Eight

March 31: Final Four

April 2: National Championship

You can download a printable bracket for the men's tournament from the NCAA website here (opens in new tab).