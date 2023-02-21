Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: match preview

Liverpool are probably sick of the sight of Real Madrid by now. Beaten by los Blancos in five of their last six meetings dating back to 2014, the Merseysiders will be desperate for revenge after Carlo Ancelotti's side swept to a 1-0 victory in last June's final in Paris. The Spaniards – with assists from Loris Karius, Sergio Ramos' wrestling moves and Gareth Bale's acrobatics – beat Jurgen Klopp's Reds 3-1 in the 2018 showpiece, too, and tonight's encounter will be the fifth meeting between the 20-time European champions in less than five years. There's history and genuine animosity here – one not to miss.

Whisper it, but there are green shoots of growth to what has been a pretty miserable season for Liverpool. Out of the League and FA Cups in the fourth round, the Reds are languishing in eighth in the Premier League, leaving the Champions League as their only realistic opportunity to win some major silverware in 2022/23 after last term's domestic cup double. Yet successive 2-0 league victories against Everton and Newcastle have restored confidence on the red half of Merseyside, especially with January signing Cody Gakpo firing his first Liverpool goals in both fixtures.

The fit-again Virgil van Dijk has helped but it is 18-year-old Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic who has most impressed recently, providing energy to what had become a worryingly lifeless midfield. Club record signing Darwin Nunez scored against Newcastle but the chaotic Uruguayan also picked up a shoulder problem at St James' Park and is touch-and-go for tonight.

The six-time champions recovered from an opening day Champions League defeat at Napoli to win their remaining five Group A games, with Mo Salah's best form in a trying season coming in this competition. Anfield's Egyptian King is tied with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe on seven Champions League goals this season and has beef with tonight's opponents after Sergio Ramos dislocated his shoulder in a heavy challenge in the 2018 final.

Real Madrid began 2022/23 in ominous form, taking 31 La Liga points from a possible 33 to start the season while also winning their first three Champions League fixtures, yet a 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig on matchday four sparked a major drop off. Los Blancos won just four of their next nine La Liga games and, though some confidence has returned after Carlo Ancelotti's side followed lifting the Club World Cup earlier this month with successive wins against Elche (4-0) and Osasuna (2-0), there remains a sense that the defending Spanish and European champions are yet to click back into top gear. They sit eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.

One player who has shone throughout is Vinicius Junior, joint-top scorer in all competitions. The Brazilian wide man has been subject to vile racist abuse back in Spain, but has struck 16 goals this season in what has been the 22-year-old's most consistent campaign to date.

Captain Karim Benzema has been in and out of the team through injury in that time but the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has travelled with Madrid to Merseyside and is hoping to feature after being rested at the weekend. Midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni, however, haven't made it and remained in the Spanish capital, with in-form Dani Ceballos likely to partner Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga in the middle of the park. When it comes to the Champions League, though, no one knows how to go deep in this competition more than the 14-time winners – only a fool bets against los Merengues.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, Tuesday 21st February, at Anfield, Liverpool. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream.

