How to watch LIV Golf Spain: live stream online and on TV

Watch LIV Golf Spain 2023 live stream

LIV Golf Spain 2023 is available to watch in most regions around the world including the US, UK and Canada via the dedicated LIV Golf Plus streaming service. In Australia the tournament is being broadcast on 7Plus. Full details on how to watch a LIV Golf Spain live stream today online and on TV are just below.

LIV Golf Spain: preview

After a month-long break, the LIV Golf League returns to action this weekend for its inaugural tournament at the iconic Valderrama Golf Club in Spain.

The tournament marks the first event by the controversial breakaway tour to be hosted in continental Europe, as well as being the first to follow the shock news that the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf, had reached an agreement with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to merge.

Local heroes Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig will all be looking to draw on home support this weekend, while a number of LIV's key players will be looking to build on strong showings at the recent US Open.

Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka and Australia's Cam Smith come in as favourites to taste glory at Valderrama, but will Harold Varner II follow his win at the LIV Golf event in late May at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C with more glory here in Spain?

LIV Golf Spain starts at 7.15 am EST / 12.15pm BST on Friday 30th June, with the tournament running through to Sunday 2nd July. Make sure you know where to watch a LIV Golf Spain live stream from anywhere.

LIV Golf Spain live stream

While you won't be able to watch LIV Golf action on linear TV in the UK, the US or Canada, the good news is that you can stream all three days of the tournament for FREE via the tour's very own dedicated website LIVGolfPlus.com.

LIV GOLF Spain for free on LIVGolfPlus.com

Live coverage on the LIV Golf website is free to watch from pretty much all corners of the globe. If you find yourself in a part of the world where it's blocked, then you might want to try our favourite VPN. The LIV Golf Spain tee times are 1.15pm ET/ 10.15am PT / 6.15pm BST / 5.15am NZST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm BST / 5.05am NZST for Round 3.

AUS: Watch a LIV Golf Spain live stream

Unlike much of the rest of the world, if you live Down Under you can watch this weekend's action from Valderrama via a major national broadcaster, with LIV Golf Spain being broadcast by Channel 7 and its 7Plus streaming service.

LIV Golf Spain 7Plus

The 7Plus streaming service is free to use if you live in Australia and is compatible with most smart devices. LIV Golf Spain is set to tee off at 9.15pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, and at 9.05pm AEST for Round 3 on Sunday.

Watch LIV Golf Spain live stream: start times

Global LIV Golf Spain start times: