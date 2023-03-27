Ireland vs France live stream – how to watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free, online and on TV today, team news as Mbappe starts

Ireland vs France live stream

Ireland vs France will be free to watch and stream live on on RTE 2 and RTE Player (opens in new tab) in Ireland. You can also catch the game in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1 and Viaplay's website, and in the US on Fox Sports 1 or via cord-cutting services such as FuboTV and Sling. Today's Euro 2024 qualifying clash will also stream on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the free UK stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Ireland vs France live stream on TV today just below.

The teams are in and Ireland go with their big hitters as Seamus Coleman, Josh Cullen, Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins are return to the XI. Evan Ferguson keeps his place up front, while James McClean must make do with a a place on the bench. For France, meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe starts as expected up front with Les Bleus' all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud returned to the XI from the off. Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann continue as a midfield three, with Benjamin Pavard replacing Jules Kounde at right-back. Kingsley Coman is on the bench.

IRE: Ireland vs France live stream on RTE 2 via RTE Player (opens in new tab)

US: Ireland vs France live stream on Fox Sports 1 via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Ireland vs France live stream on UK: Ireland vs France live stream on Viaplay Sports 1 via Viaplay (opens in new tab)

Ireland vs France live stream on AUS: Ireland vs France live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Ireland vs France live stream on Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Ireland vs France live stream: match preview

Ireland host France under the lights at Dublin's Aviva Stadium with an eye on exorcising the ghost of 2009. In the play-offs for the 2010 World Cup, Thierry Henry's handball in the buildup to William Gallas' extra-time winner denied the Irish a place in South Africa, a controversial goal which contributed to the introduction of VAR. Ireland haven't beaten France since 1981 in World Cup qualifying, with the last competitive fixture between the sides in the last 16 of Euro 2016 when Antoine Griezmann's brace won it for the hosts.

Ireland, who have failed to qualify for the last three major tournaments, come into this fixture on the back of unconvincing friendly wins against Malta and Latvia. In Thursday's 3-2 win against the latter, 18-year-old Brighton striker Evan Ferguson scored his first goal for his country and generally impressed up front alongside fellow fresh-faced forward Michael Obafemi, who is enjoying a loan spell at Burnley. Captain Seamus Coleman, vice-skipper John Egan and James McClean were rested for that game and are expected to return for what will be a tough opening Euro 2024 qualifier for the Irish. Caoimhin Kelleher struggled in goal but should keep his place as boss Stephen Kenny goes in search of a more experienced XI against the World Cup runners-up. Josh Cullen could also start in midfield.

France certainly seem to have put the fallout from World Cup final defeat to Argentina behind them. Les Bleus were 3-0 up against the Netherlands thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe, the newly installed captain who went on to add a fourth just before full time. Coach Didier Deschamps has had to deal with the international retirements of Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, while Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has again fallen out with the manager after being sent home from Qatar 2022 with injury. Intriguing feuds may always lie just beneath the surface of this France team but they still have a ludicrously gifted squad with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani the latest cab off the rank up front.

Ireland vs France kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST today, Monday 27th March, at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. It's free to watch in Ireland on RTE 2. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs France live stream from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Ireland: Ireland vs France FREE live stream

Irish football fans can watch on RTE 2 or RTE Player (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers. You can sign up to the RTE Player now for free with a valid email address.

Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player (opens in new tab), and the free Ireland vs France live stream, when travelling abroad. Details just below.

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs France is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT on Monday evening. You can also live stream Ireland vs France on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Euro 2024 qualifying online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

Watch Ireland vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Ireland vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Score 3 months' Express VPN free with this deal (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Ireland vs France

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ireland vs France in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, you may wish to choose 'Ireland' for RTE Player.

3. Then head over to RTE Player (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs France live stream!

US: Ireland vs France live stream

Euro 2024 football fans in the US can watch an Ireland vs France live stream on Fox Sports 1 which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) US: Ireland vs France live stream on Sling (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Ireland vs France on Fox Sports 1, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Nice.

(opens in new tab) US: Ireland vs France live with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go. Prices start at $74.99 a month and you can cancel at any time.

Shop now: the best OLED TVs for sports buffs

Watch Ireland vs France in the UK

The clash between Ireland vs France will be shown live on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including Euro 2024 qualifiers not involving England, La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Watch Ireland vs France in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the the Euro 2024 qualifiers, including today's Ireland vs France live stream, not to mention English Premier League games. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Euro 2024 qualifying live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs France | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch Euro 2024 qualifying or Premier League live streams, as well as plenty more, on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Ireland vs France kick-off time

Global Ireland vs France kick-off times

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Friday)

6.45am (Friday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Friday)

All times 7.45pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Monday 27th March 2023

Netherlands vs Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland vs France

GROUP E

Moldova vs Czech Republic

Poland vs Albania

GROUP F

Austria vs Estonia

Sweden vs Azerbaijan

GROUP G

Hungary vs Bulgaria

Montenegro vs Serbia

Tuesday 28th March 2023

GROUP A

Georgia vs Norway, 5pm

Scotland vs Spain

GROUP D

Turkey vs Croatia

Wales vs Latvia

GROUP I

Kosovo vs Andorra

Romania vs Belarus

Switzerland vs Israel