How to watch History of the World Part II: live stream Mel Brooks' new comedy online, full episode guide

History of the World Part II live stream

History of the World Part II starts on Hulu on Monday 6th March. In the UK and Australia, it'll air on Disney+ as a Star Original.

History of the World Part II live stream: preview

Forty-two years ago, Mel Brooks made History of the World Part I, and now, making good on that title's promise, he's finally made a sequel.

Brooks is something of a comedy legend, having made classics like The Producers, Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and too many more to mention in a career spanning seven decades. History of the World Part I was his retelling of the history of mankind, taking in everything from the Old Testament to the French Revolution with his trademark irreverence.

The Hulu sequel gives us more of the same, showing Shakespeare's writers' room, Judas betraying Jesus, Sigmund Freud teaching psychoanalysis, Galileo joining TikTok, and statues being toppled. Exhaustive, it isn't. Funny? Definitely.

That's largely thanks to the cast, which includes some of the best comedy talent from the past few decades, such as Danny DeVito, Johnny Knoxville, Wanda Sykes, Taika Waititi, Seth Rogen, Josh Gad, Kumail Nanjiani and JB Smoove. It's a testament to Brooks' stature that he's managed to recruit such a stellar cast, including those not usually known for their comedy work (David Duchovny and Emily Ratajkowski among them).

History of the World Part II is on Hulu in the US and is a Star Original on Disney Plus internationally.

When is History of the World Part II released?

History of the World Part II is billed as a four-day event. The first two episodes will drop on Monday 6th March, then more will arrive every day that week until Thursday 9th March.

US: watch History of the World Part II live stream

Watch History of the World Part II live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the History of the World Part II live stream

Watch the History of the World Part II trailer

Can I watch History of the World Part II in the UK?

Can I watch History of the World Part II in Australia?

Watch History of the World Part II in Canada

History of the World Part II full episode guide & air dates Episode 1 (6th March 2023) General Grant heads out in search of a drink; after the Russian Tsar is executed, Shmuck Mudman and his family head to Moscow; Shakespeare's Writers Room; invention of fire; the REAL Kama Sutra.

Episode 2 (6th March 2023) Judas betrays Jesus, Shirley Chisholm makes a big announcement, General Grant finds himself in trouble and Marco Polo meets Kublai Khan.

Episode 3 (7th March 2023) Alexander Graham Bell makes (and receives) a telephone call; Shmuck Mudman gains access to the politburo; Sigmund Freud teaches psychoanalysis.

Episode 4 (7th March 2023) Jesus and Mary fall in love; Shmuck and Fanny Mudman change the course of Russian history; how the pyramids were built.

Episode 5 (8th March 2023) Galileo is on TikTok; General Grant gets rescued; Shirley Chisholm meets George Wallace.

Episode 6 (8th March 2023) Amelia Earhart's fate revealed; Jesus and the Fab 13 try to record the last sermon; the Civil War ends; statues get removed.

Episode 7 (9th March 2023) Middle East peace talks (and lunch) in Oslo; Shirley Chisholm heads to the Watergate; Jesus and the band play their final concert.

Episode 8 (9th March 2023) The Berlin Wall comes down; Christianity gets a makeover; Shirley Chisholm speaks at the DNC.



How old is Mel Brooks? Born 28th June 1926 in New York City, Mel Brooks is aged 96.