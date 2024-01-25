Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2024 online

Watch Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, along with every other match of the Australian Open, is FREE to watch on 9Now (AU). In the US, live coverage is available via ESPN, ESPN+ and streaming services such as Fubo, which has a free trial. In the UK, you'll need Eurosport or Discovery+. And you can use a VPN to watch your domestic Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka have been so dominant of late that it's difficult to comprehend how they've only won a single grand slam each. One of them is odds-on to add to that tally this weekend, but who will it be? The women's semi-final is scheduled first in the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, meaning a solid start time of 7.30pm AEDT local time (8.30am GMT) on Thursday, 25th January.

That's 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the US in the early hours of Thursday.

She may be the No.2 seed, but since securing her maiden major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, Sabalenka has set the benchmark on the WTA Tour, though it hasn't yet translated to further slam successes. The 25-year-old powerhouse went on to reach two major semis and the US Open final, in which she was beaten by none other than Gauff, though in truth the match was plain-sailing for the Belarusian before an astonishing meltdown.

That was Gauff's breakthrough grand slam victory, and in the intervening period the 19-year-old has taken her game to a new level. However, the No.4 seed comes into this semi-final off the back of her shakiest display in a long time. Gauff hit 17 winners, nine double-faults and a staggering 51 unforced errors against Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, none of which will fly against Sabalenka.

To see which way this tie goes as it happens, read on to see how to get Gauff vs Sabalenka live streams, and watch Australian Open 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Free Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream

Channel 9 has the free-to-air Australian Open TV coverage, with its 9Now streaming service showing every single match for free. All you need to live stream Gauff vs Sabalenka on 9Now for free is your email address. Once signed in you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs. Outside Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access the free Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream without being blocked...

Watch Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream Gauff vs Sabalenka

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Australian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream!

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka live streams in the US

The ESPN+ streaming service is serving up action from every court of the Australian Open in the US, meaning that you're guaranteed to find a Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka live stream there. The match is expected to start at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT early on Thursday morning stateside.

ESPN+ has the rights to a wealth of top sports, including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus for just a few dollars more.

ESPN is also showing live Australian Open action, In addition to many cable packages, ESPN can also be accessed through cord cutting services such as Sling and FuboTV.

Sling is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month, while there's a 7-day free-trial of FuboTV available, too. There are no long contracts with either service and, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australian Open 2024: Sling TV discount

Get ESPN on the Sling TV Orange package with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay from just $20. It's costs from $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Australian Open 2024: 7-day free FuboTV trial

FuboTV's Pro tier gets you 180+ channels including ESPN, plus cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $79.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Australian Open 2024: ESPN+ (from $10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports event live streams from the US. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all from just $14.99 per month.

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream in the UK

Eurosport has the rights to show Australian Open tennis in the UK. Its channels are available on TV through packages from the likes of Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you take your pick of the Australian Open live streams with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

You'll be able to watch this match over your morning cornflakes, with Gauff vs Sabalenka live streams expected to start at around 8.30am GMT.

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch all Australian Open matches absolutely free (explained above) between Channel 9 and 9Now. Gauff vs Sabalenka is due on court at 7.30pm AEDT on Thursday evening.

Australian Open 2024 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport platform in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.