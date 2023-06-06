watch Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream UEFA Europa Conference League

Watch Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream

Fiorentina vs West Ham is free to stream on BT Sport in the UK. US fans can tune in to the 2023 Europa League final on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). The Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on where to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham online and on TV just below.

Kick-off: Wed, Jun 7 – 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream: match preview

Fiorentina meet West Ham in a fascinating Europa Conference League final on Wednesday evening, with the winner set for both a shiny new addition to the trophy cabinet and a place in next season's Europa League. Both sides won are past winners of this tournament's precursor the European Cup Winners' Cup and will be determined to end a six-decade wait for continental silverware.

Fiorentina have already reached one final this season, losing the Coppa Italia showpiece to Inter Milan 2-1 a fortnight ago, and have plenty of motivation to ensure there's no repeat in Prague as they search for their first major trophy since 2001. This will be The Viola's fifth European final and first since losing the 1990 UEFA Cup to Juventus. This season, Vincenzo Italiano's side recovered from a sticky winter period to finish eighth in Serie A thanks to a run of just two defeats in their final 16 league games. Brazilian forward Artur Cabral has eight goals in this term's Europa Conference League, but it was semi-final match winner Antonin Barak who will have most inspiration to continue their good form in the final.

West Ham captain Declan Rice seems certain to play his final game for the club he joined as a 14-year-old. The totemic midfielder has been superb again in a trying Hammers season which yielded a 14th-place finish and an unexpected brush with relegation after successive sixth and seventh-place Premier League finishes. West Ham are unbeaten in the competition this season, their semi-final defeat of AZ Alkmaar also featuring cult hero lone fan 'Knollsy' protecting the club's players and families from attack from marauding Dutch ultras. He's been rewarded with a ticket for the final and his own action figure.

Fiorentina vs West Ham kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EDT Wednesday 7th June, 2023, at the Fortuna Arena, Prague, and it's free-to-air for anyone in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream.

UK: watch Fiorentina vs West Ham free live stream

You can watch the Europa Conference League free live stream on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BT Sport website too, as well as by using the BT Sports app on smart TVs, the Xbox One and Apple TV. Virgin Media customers can watch free on channel 532.

You can also watch Fiorentina vs West Ham on BT Sports TV channels. Head to BT Sport 1 for the HD coverage and to BT Sport Ultimate to watch in 4K. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST.

Watch Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

US: watch Fiorentina vs West Ham

Football fans in the US can watch a live stream of the Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina vs West Ham on Paramount+.

You can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ here if you're a new subscriber. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

Watch Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream kick-off times

Global Fiorentina vs West Ham kick-off times:

