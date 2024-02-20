F1 pre-season testing 2024: free live streams, how to watch

Watch F1 testing live stream 2024

Buckle up! F1 fans can tune into pre-season testing from 21st – 23rd February to catch their first glimpse of 2024's Formula 1 cars in action at Bahrain International Circuit.

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is airing 2024 F1 testing on TV and online. In the US and Australia, fans can stream it live on F1TV Pro. Austrians can watch free live streaming on Servus TV. Use a VPN to watch from abroad, if you are away from home.

The 2024 F1 season opens with the Bahrain GP on Saturday, 2nd March 2024 – here's how to follow and stream the race live. Plus, watch the new season of Drive to Survive from Friday.

F1 pre-season testing – UK timings

Wednesday 21st February – Day One

7am–11am: Morning Session

12pm–4pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap (Sky Sports F1)

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook (Sky Sports F1)

Thursday 22nd February – Day Two

7am–11am: Morning Session

12pm–4pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap (Sky Sports F1)

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook (Sky Sports F1)

Friday 23rd February – Day Three

7am–11am: Morning Session

12pm–4pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap (Sky Sports F1)

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook (Sky Sports F1)

9pm: Development Corner (Sky Sports F1)

Watch F1 testing free online

Where to watch F1 testing for FREE

Free F1 testing live streams are available in Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Austria: Servus TV

Luxembourg: RTL Zwee

Belgium: RTBF

Abroad? Use Express VPN to access free streams

Watch an F1 live stream from anywhere

Most streaming services are location-sensitive, meaning you can't access them from outside of the country they are based in.

The solution? A VPN.

E.g. If you're visiting the UK from Austria, you can simply set your VPN to 'Austria' and watch Servus TV's F1 testing live stream from anywhere on the planet.

Here's a look at the best VPN services – ExpressVPN is the best of the bunch right now. And it comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

F1 pre-season testing 2024 in the UK

How to watch 2024 F1 testing in the UK 1. If you have a healthy budget, sign up to one of the best Sky deals and enjoy the entire 2024 F1 season – including pre-season testing – in the company of Martin Brundle on Sky Sports F1. 2. Sky's Now passes are a more affordable option for those in the UK. Memberships cost from £11.99/day and include access to every Sky Sports channel – so you can gorge on F1, Premier League football, darts and more.

F1 pre-season testing 2024 in the USA

Watch pre-season testing 2024 in the USA ESPN won't air live coverage of any pre-season testing. Instead, viewers in the USA can tune into testing via F1 TV Pro, Formula One's official streaming platform. You can watch F1TV Pro on up to six devices.

F1 pre-season testing 2024 in Australia

How to watch F1 testing online in Australia Fox Sports and Kayo Sports are not broadcasting pre-season testing 2024 in Australia. Instead, viewers can watch F1 testing with the F1 TV Pro live streaming service.

F1 pre-season testing 2024 on mobile

Can I watch F1 testing on my smartphone? Yes – iOS and Android users in the US and Australia can watch Formula 1 Aramco Pre-season Testing 2024 live streams via the F1 TV Pro app.



F1 pre-season testing explained

What is F1 pre-season testing? Should I care? Formula 1 pre-season testing is a chance for all 10 teams to put their cars through their paces ahead of the opening race of the year in Bahrain on Saturday, 2nd March 2024. Testing gives teams the opportunity to see if their new designs are working as they expected – and how they might compare to other teams on the grid. The teams have a total of 24 hours of testing time, split into two sessions per day, over the course of three days (Weds 21st - Fri 23rd Feb). Teams are only allowed to run one car at a time. Of course, we don't know how much fuel is in each of the cars. And some teams may opt to conceal their true pace – a practice called 'sandbagging'. As a result, we won't know the pecking order until qualifying at next week's Bahrain GP.

(Image credit: Ferrari F1)