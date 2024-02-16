How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 online – stream 2024 F1 documentary series

Watch Drive to Survive season 6

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 starts its engines on Friday, 23rd February 2024 on Netflix in the UK, US and Australia. Netflix costs from £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99 a month with ads.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 on Netflix

Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Drive to Survive season 6 preview

It's fast becoming the real season opener. The team launches are great but F1 fanatics know that the real business is about to begin when the next season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive drops on Netflix. To find out where to watch the races this year go here but to find out what what's happing behind-the-scenes, you are going to want to watch Drive To Survive season 6.

Everybody will have their personal highlights and flashpoints from 2023 that they will want to receive the Drive to Survive treatment – the return of eight-time GP winner Daniel Ricciardo to the grid with Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri, Lance Stroll’s hissy fit in Qatar, the emergence of Oscar Piastri and the bouncebackability of Lando Norris and everything to do with last year’s race of the season in Singapore - but two questions persist.

Will Red Bull’s temperamental Max Verstappen be making an appearance after famously refusing to participate in season 4? Yes, he will. More importantly, will season 6 be the swansong for Guenther Steiner, the potty-mouthed boss of Haas who recently left the team "with immediate effect"? Hopefully not, thanks to Drive to Survive he now has a real cult following and is a gift to both the show and F1, but time will tell. Anything can happen in F1.

As with previous seasons, all 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six will drop on the same day: Friday 23rd February, just before the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2nd March, 2024. You can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. And if you're abroad, you can watch it from wherever you are using a VPN.

Watch Drive to Survive series 6 in the UK

UK: Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 on Netflix

You can watch "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season six in the UK on Netflix. All 10 episodes drop around 8am on 24th February, 2024. We rate Netflix as one of the best streaming services for TV and movies. Indeed, in our review we awarded Netflix five stars and said it was "nigh-on impossible to find meaningful fault with Netflix". Netflix is home to previous Drive to Survive seasons, so you can catch up on season 5 first, if needs be.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Formula 1: Drive to Survive live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Formula 1: Drive to Survive series six on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Drive to Survive S6

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPNis the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 6, you may wish to choose 'US' for Netflix.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 live stream!

Where to watch Drive to Survive S6 in the USA

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six is a collaborative production between Netflix and Formula One, so it's exclusive to Netflix. In the US, Netflix starts at $6.99 a month – the free trial is a thing of the past, we're afraid. But there's no contract and you can cancel any time.

US: Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six on Netflix ($6.99 with ads)

Netflix is the exclusive home of this documentary series, so you won't see it anywhere else. The streaming service also hosts some of the biggest budget originals going, like The Crown, Wednesday, Stranger Things, and films like All Quiet on the Western Front. From $6.99 a month, no contract, cancel any time.

More motorsport: watch Brawn F1 documentary online

How to watch Drive to Survive S6 in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch Drive to Survive season six on Netflix from AU$6.99 a month (with ads). Just like in the UK and US, all 10 episodes are available on 23rd February, 2024.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to access Drive to Survive on demand, without being geo-blocked.

Watch Drive to Survive 2024 in Canada

The sixth season of Drive to Survive is also available on Netflix in Canada. Netflix starts at $5.99 a month in Canada – that's for the Basic with ads. Standard (with no ads and downloads for offline viewing) is $16.49 a month, while Premium (which adds 4K HDR video quality) is $20.99 a month.

What to know about Drive to Survive

What is in Drive to Survive season 6? Netflix says: "Season 6 follows the action of last year’s 23 high-speed races, alongside the moves and machinations that take place before rubber even touches the road. At the start of the 2023 season, Red Bull is keen on securing a third consecutive championship for Belgian and Dutch driver Max Verstappen, while the rest of the grid fights to improve on the previous year’s stats. As 10 teams and 20 drivers vie for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the series presents never-before-seen footage of the action both on and off the track — from mid-season team roster changes and simmering rivalries to internal struggles and race day revelations. New talent and familiar faces get a chance to prove themselves behind the wheel, disappointing results force teams to quickly regroup, and team principals fight to keep their teams afloat."

When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 released? Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six launches on Friday, 23rd February 2024 on Netflix in all areas that the streaming service is available. All 10 episodes drop at once, just after 8am, so you can binge on the same day, if you like. After that, you can watch the real thing – here's our guide to getting a free F1 live stream.

Who created Drive to Survive? Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.

How much control do the teams have over what we see? Netflix has people embedded with the F1 teams but agree in advance of every GP where the camera crews will film and what storyline they might be following.

Can I watch Drive to Survive in 4K Ultra HD? Yes. Formula 1: Drive to Survive seasons 1-6 are available on Netflix in 4K Ultra HD quality. You'll need the right Netflix membership plan – plus a 4K TV, 4K projector or other form of 4K display.

What awards has Drive to Survive won? A ton, including a 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized. More recently, the season 4 episode 9 – titled Gloves Are Off – won the Cinema Audio Society Awards Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Non Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials, and the Golden Reel Awards Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary.