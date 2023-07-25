England vs Australia live stream: watch the Ashes 5th Test free online

Watch any of your regular streams with ExpressVPN

England vs Australia Ashes 2023: 5th Test preview

One of the most absorbing Ashes series in memory wraps up with the 5th Test at The Oval this week, with players and spectators alike wondering what might have been. The tourists were at their lowest ebb when the heavens opened up over Old Trafford, preventing England from sending the series to a white-knuckle decider, and Pat Cummins himself has conceded that there hasn't been much cause for celebration in the Australian camp. Next one wins?

The outcome of the Ashes 5th Test won't affect the result of the contest, but Ben Stokes, who put on a brave face even as his team's rousing comeback was flushed away before his eyes, won't need to be told how much this series has done for cricket in England. Win this fixture and the feeling will linger in the hearts and minds of so many that have never felt much fondness for cricket before.

This may prove to be an England swansong for Jimmy Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday and has been ineffective so far. Contrast his form with the game-swinging impacts made by Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue, and the legendary veteran's days look numbered.

Todd Murphy may be in line for a recall to the Australia team, meanwhile, after their entire bowling lineup was obliterated by England in the 4th Test. It was the first time since 2012 that they played without a frontline spinner, and Travis Head's offspin didn't come close to cutting the mustard.

The England vs Australia live stream of The Ashes 5th Test from The Oval is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to access that free coverage from anywhere, if you happen to travelling outside of Oz. In the UK, Sky Sports has full coverage of Eng vs Aus, while cricket fans in the US can tune in via Willow TV. More details below.

Read on to find out how you can watch every ball of the Ashes 5th Test with an England vs Australia live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ashes 2023 5th Test free live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch England vs Australia (5th Test) FREE on 9Now. It's easy to sign up – all you need is an Aussie postcode (e.g. 2000).

The match is due to get underway at 8pm AEST on Thursday, 27th July 2023. Nine’s Wide World of Sports will begin broadcasting from 7.30pm AEST.

Watch England vs Australia 5th Test live stream from overseas using a VPN

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any 2023 Ashes 5th Test live stream – including those free options.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 5th Test between England and Australia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Australia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

England vs Australia 5th Test live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every ball of the Ashes 5th Test live from London. Play gets underway at 11am BST each day, rain notwithstanding.

Aussies visiting the UK can watch the action free on 9Now thanks to a VPN.

Watch the 2023 Ashes live on Sky Sports

Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a live stream of the Ashes with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our review. Play begins at 11am BST on each day of the Ashes 5th Test.

England vs Australia 5th Test live stream in USA and Canada

(Image credit: Willow TV)

Willow TV has the rights to air the Ashes 5th Test in the US, but there's plenty of options for those who want to see an England vs Australia live stream without cable.

Each game is set to start at 6am ET / 3am PT.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Watch The Ashes 2023 with Sling TV

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada. Willow TV is accessible via Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $7 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

England vs Australia 5th Test live stream in India

Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series in its entirety, including the England vs Australia 5th Test from The Oval.

That also means streaming service Sony LIV will be showing the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year.

Play is set to begin at 3.30pm IST across all five days of play.

Sony Six LIV only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN.

England 2023 Ashes team – 5th Test (predicted)

Ben Duckett Zak Crawley Moeen Ali Joe Root Harry Brook Ben Stokes (c) Jonny Bairstow Chris Woakes Mark Wood Stuart Broad James Anderson

Australia 2023 Ashes team – 5th Test (predicted)