Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special episode 2 live stream: how to watch Wild Blue Yonder for free online

Watch Doctor Who episode 2

Episode 2 of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – titled Wild Blue Yonder – airs on Saturday, December 2. Travelling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials on iPlayer from anywhere. Full details on the Doctor Who specials and how to watch them where you are, below.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Ep 2 preview

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials continue with the second instalment - Wild Blue Yonder. In the first of the new episodes, we saw David Tennant’s Doctor return in the central role. He is, in fact, depicting the 14th Doctor, not returning as the 10th. Fans get to see sidekick Donna Noble too, once again played by Catherine Tate.

Of course, it could not be smooth sailing for the pair. There is no proper reunion (yet). A spaceship crashing in London triggers a fight to the death as they try and save the planet.

Things are only set to ramp up in episode two. Donna's memories have been restored, but can the Doctor save her? We have not yet meet the Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, and do not quite know when he is going to appear. It could well be in this week. One thing is for sure, there is a long way to go before this trilogy resolves and Ncuti Gatwa becomes the 15th Doctor.

As with the other Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, this second one was written by series veteran Russell T Davies. It was directed by Tom Kingsley, who has told fans not to speculate on special cameos or returning villains. Either way, it should be another thrilling watch.

When is the Doctor Who anniversary episode 2 released?

The second Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special will on BBC One on Saturday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. GMT. The first episode is available on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus now.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

Doctor Who 2023 episode 1 : The Star Beast - Available now

: The Star Beast - Available now Doctor Who 2023 episode 2 : Wild Blue Yonder - Saturday, December 2

: Wild Blue Yonder - Saturday, December 2 Doctor Who 2023 episode 3: The Giggle - Saturday, December 9

UK: Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

The three episodes of Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer, with the first episode available now. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV licence, of course.

All three episodes also air on BBC One at 6.30pm UK for three consecutive Saturday evenings - The Star Beast aired on November 25, with Wild Blue Yonder arriving on December 2 and The Giggle following on December 9.

If you can't wait in between episode, there is a host of other Doctor Who content available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer via their Whoniverse hub.

Watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere

You won't be able to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials as normal if you're traveling abroad. Your streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials trailer

Watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials in the US?

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are showing the U.S. on Disney Plus with episode one available now. The following episodes will land alongside the U.K. at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch Tennant and Tate's adventures online now by a VPN such as Express VPN.

Can I watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials in Australia?

Happily for Whovians down under, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are heading to Disney Plus.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is Express VPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.