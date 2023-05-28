Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere online

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream

Chelsea vs Newcastle is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle just below.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: match preview

With 3rd place in the bag and a long summer of holidaying to get down to, this time last year Chelsea's season was fizzling out without much in the way of drama. Most Blues fans had probably never heard of Todd "The Smartest Guy in the Room" Boehly. Newcastle, who had flirted with relegation for much of the campaign, finished in 11th.

Twelve months later their roles have been reversed, with 4th-placed Newcastle now hoping to climb to 3rd, and 12th-placed Chelsea aiming for the heady heights of 11th. Not that the Geordies will rub it in or anything.

Four different managers, 14 permanent senior signings, 11 wins, 10 draws and 16 defeats. So reads the tombstone on the decayed remains of this rotten 2022/23 Chelsea season, one of the most remarkable collapses the Premier League has ever seen, and entirely self-inflicted too.

The shambolic 4-1 defeat to Man Utd on Thursday means that Frank Lampard's record as interim manager now reads: P10 W1 D1 L8. How ironic that Chelsea's two standout players on the night were academy graduate Lewis Hall and loanee Joao Felix, who will return to Atletico Madrid this summer.

For Eddie Howe and Newcastle, this is a chance to apply the icing, cherries and sprinkles onto what has been a season to remember, while social media users have one last opportunity to harvest quality Jason Tindall content for the barren months ahead.

Chelsea vs Newcastle kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 28th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere.

USA: Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on Peacock TV, which is live streaming every Premier League game this weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Chelsea vs Newcastle

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream!

Can I watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in the UK?

Sadly, Chelsea vs Newcastle will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live and via the BBC Sport website.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast every single Premier League fixture in Canada, which of course includes Chelsea vs Newcastle. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off time

Global Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 1.30am (Monday)

1.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 3.30am (Monday)

All times 4.30pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

