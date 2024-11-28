How to watch Beatles '64 online – stream Martin Scorsese Fab Four documentary

How to watch Beatles '64

Beatles '64 premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, November 29. The documentary film can be streamed everywhere Disney Plus is available on that date. At time of writing, Disney Plus can be accessed in over 80 countries worldwide.

Beatles '64: preview

When The Beatles landed at Kennedy Airport in New York City on February 7th 1964, the hysteria that greeted them from the plane catapulted them from beloved British band to global superstars, with the following performance on The Ed Sullivan Show being watched by more than 73 million viewers to become the most watched television event to that point in history.

Beatles ‘64, a new feature-length documentary from director David Tedeschi, charts this remarkable trip to the US with never-before-seen footage of the band and their rabid young fanbase. The film is produced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, himself responsible for some of music’s greatest documentaries and concert films, including Rolling Thunder Revue, Shine a Light and George Harrison documentary Living in the Material World.

The film also promises to offer a unique insight into the friendship between John, Paul, George and Ringo as they’re catapulted to unprecedented levels of fame. Rare footage of the band has been painstakingly remastered in 4K by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post, who also restored footage for Disney Plus’ previous Beatles doc, Get Back, and performances from their 1964 tour have also been remixed using technology familiar to those who enjoyed the 2022 reissue of Revolver.

Here we explain how to watch Beatles ‘64 from anywhere, and don't forget to check why Disney Plus is the best streaming service for music fans .

How to watch Beatles '64 on Disney Plus

Beatles '64 will be exclusive to Disney Plus across the globe and can be streamed everywhere the platform is available from Friday, November 29.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99/month in the US, or you can pay $15.99/month to go ad-free. If you're in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription starts at £4.99/month, while in Australia the service starts at AU$13.99/month.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch Beatles '64 from abroad with a VPN

Disney+ is now available in over 80 countries worldwide. But if you're away from home you might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual account.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, allowing you to appear to be in your home country. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get up to 69% off with this deal

How to use a VPN to watch Beatles '64 online

Using a VPN to watch Beatles '64 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Head to Disney Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching Beatles '64 from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Beatles '64 official trailer

Beatles ‘64 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Is Disney+ worth trying?

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons and much more.

There's also plenty of Disney Plus originals such as Only Murders in the Building, as well as a whole host of concert films for music lovers to enjoy.