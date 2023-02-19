Watch BAFTAs live stream 2023: how to watch the 76th annual films awards for free anywhere in the world

BAFTAs 2023 live stream

The 2023 BAFTAs are free to watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, they'll be shown on Britbox, which costs $7.99 a month, but just $1.99 a month for the first two months if you sign up before 21st February. Going abroad? Use a VPN to watch your local stream while you're away from home.

BAFTAs 2023 live stream: preview

The 76th annual BAFTA Film Awards takes place on Sunday 19th February at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre. Every year, the shindig honours the best films of all nationalities – the only criteria is they must have been screened in British cinemas during the preceding year.

Leading the charge is the German language anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front with 14 nominations, equalling Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's record as the most-nominated foreign language film in the event's history. The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once have 10 noms each.

British short films nominated include The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse, Middle Watch, Your Mountain Is Waiting, The Ballad of Olive Morris, Bazigaga, Bus Girl, A Drifting Up and An Irish Goodbye.

There's also the Rising Star award, which is the only award voted on by the public. Nominee Daryl McCormack is joined by four former Rising Stars: Carey Mulligan (2010), Eddie Redmayne (2012), Barry Keoghan (2019) and Micheal Ward (2020).

Your host for the evening is Richard E Grant, who promises to take a more celebratory tone than the more irreverent awards hosts. He'll be joined by This Morning's Alison Hammond who'll host a new BAFTA Studio backstage area to give us a glimpse behind the scenes of one of the biggest nights in film.

For the first time, the final four category winners will be revealed live on the show. As with all live TV, anything can happen...

Using a VPN, you can watch your local live stream from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the BAFTAs for free

The BBC will screen the BAFTAs completely free of charge on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7pm and lasts until 9pm.

Abroad? You can access BBC iPlayer from around the world by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

You can also see the red carpet action on BAFTAs social media channels: Twitter, Instagram (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab) and TikTok (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Watch the BAFTAs free live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

The Beeb has been the broadcast home of the BAFTAs since 1956, so it has some experience in screening the event. If you miss it live, it'll stay on iPlayer to watch on catch-up. Abroad? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your iPlayer stream wherever you are.

US: watch BAFTAs live stream

In the US, Britbox (opens in new tab) is where you'll find a BAFTAs live stream. Britbox usually costs $7.99 a month, but you can get it for just $1.99 for the first two months on a deal – this is valid until 21st February.

(opens in new tab) BAFTAs 2023 live on Britbox ($1.99 a month for first two months) (opens in new tab)

Britbox will screen the whole event live, so you can watch like you're there without leaving the sofa. It also shows a host of British drama and comedy, including original shows, drawing on the BBC and ITV's extensive back catalogues. Usual cost: $7.99 a month.

Watch BAFTAs 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular BAFTAs 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the BAFTAs 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the BAFTAs live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for the BAFTAs live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the BAFTAs 2023, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2023 BAFTAs live stream!

Australia: Watch BAFTAs live stream 2023

If you're in Australia, you can watch a BAFTAs live stream on Britbox (opens in new tab). There's a seven-day free trial, after which it costs AU$89.99 a year or AU$8.99 a month.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local BAFTAs live stream without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) BAFTAs 2023 live on Britbox (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab)

Ozzies can't get the same Britbox deal as their US cousins, but they can take advantage of a seven-day free trial, during which they can watch the BAFTAs 2023 live. After the trial ends, you pay either AU$8.99 a month or AU$89.99 a year.

BAFTAs 2023 live stream start times

Global BAFTAs 2023 start times

UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EST/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Monday)

6am (Monday) New Zealand: 8am (Monday)

When does the BAFTAs start? The BAFTAs ceremony starts at 7pm GMT / 2pm CET / 11am PST / 6am (Monday) AEST.

Who are the BAFTAs 2023 nominees? Some of the nominees for the BAFTAs 2023 are as follows: Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot (Director) Maia Kenworthy (Director) Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl You can see a full list of the BAFTAs 2023 nominees here (opens in new tab).