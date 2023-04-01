Arsenal vs Leeds live stream and how to watch the Premier League clash for free

Arsenal vs Leeds live stream

Arsenal vs Leeds is available to watch in the US on USA Network, which is also available via cord-cutting services FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Sling. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Arsenal vs Leeds live stream on TV just below.

Arsenal vs Leeds live stream: match preview

Arsenal host Leeds at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon in a Premier League clash of vital import at both ends of the table. Depending on the outcome of Manchester City's lunchtime kick-off against Liverpool, the Gunners could extend their lead at the summit to 11 points with a win, while their Yorkshire opponents – two points above the drop zone – will look to maintain their momentum after beating Wolves 4-2 last time out. It promises to be a fascinating clash of styles.

Since their February mini-wobble, Arsenal have surged back into form. The Premier League leaders are on a six-game winning streak and can now focus fully on ending a near 20-year wait for the title having been knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting. The Gunners were 4-1 winners over Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, a period which will have allowed versatile forward Gabriel Jesus to return to full fitness after his knee injury. Winter window signing Leandro Trossard has deputised brilliantly for the Brazilian and the Belgian false nine should continue, allowing space for top scorer Gabriel Martinelli – who has six in his last six – to cut inside from the left wing at pace. April is crunch time and boss Mikel Arteta must continue to imbue his side with a winning mentality that has impressed throughout the season.

Leeds were looking increasingly doomed following a 10-game winless run from November under Jesse Marsch but the American's replacement Javi Gracia has revitalised a squad short on confidence. The former Watford manager has picked up seven points from his first four games, beating relegation rivals Southampton and Wolves in the process, to take Whites to 14th in the table. True, they remain only two points above the drop, but Leeds' Spanish coach has installed a 4-2-3-1 system that is getting the best from Brendon Aaronson as a playmaker behind fit-again Patrick Bamford. Though Rodrigo and club captain Liam Cooper have also returned from injury, midfielder Tyler Adams, winger Willy Gnonto and defender Max Wober now face time on the sidelines and will miss out today.

Arsenal vs Leeds kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT today, Saturday 1st April, at the Emirates. It's free to watch in the US with a FuboTV 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Arsenal vs Leeds live stream from anywhere.

US: Arsenal vs Leeds live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Leeds live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. What's to lose?

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Arsenal vs Leeds live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Arsenal vs Leeds live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Leeds

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Leeds in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Arsenal vs Leeds live stream!

Can I watch Arsenal vs Leeds in the UK?

Sadly, Arsenal vs Leeds will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches, including Arsenal vs Leeds, in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including Arsenal vs Leeds. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

Arsenal vs Leeds kick-off time

Global Arsenal vs Leeds kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia (AEDT): 1am (Sunday)

1am (Sunday) New Zealand (NZST): 2am (Sunday)

