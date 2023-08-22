How to watch Ahsoka online: live stream new Star Wars spinoff wherever you are

Ahsoka season 3 live stream

Ahsoka is set for its global premiere on Tuesday 22nd August 2023 after Disney brought forward the release date. You can watch the hotly-anticipated Star Wars spinoff on Disney Plus, which costs from £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$13.99 a month. Live in the US? You can save even more money with the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle.

Ahsoka live stream: preview

Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka sees the erstwhile Jedi continue her quest to locate the villainous General Admiral Thrawn and avert disaster for the New Republic. Read on below for how to watch Ahsoka online with Disney Plus now.

Series creator Dave Filoni originated the character of Ahsoka all the way back in 2008 with the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She became a recurring figure in Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018), where she aided the Rebellion forces’ efforts against the Galactic Empire.

The fan-favourite character will be reunited with her Rebel crewmates, including the pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the stubborn Mandalorian warrior Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). They’re teaming up to track down Thrawn, who long ago disappeared into deep space with their friend, the aspiring Jedi Ezra Bridger (Ezra Bridger).

But Thrawn is also sought after by Balan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), two dark force users eager to find the Chiss General and gain access to the mystical World Between Worlds: a time-travelling dimension which would give them incalculable power.

Set in the same timeframe as season three of the The Mandalorian, Ahsoka also boasts the exciting return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former mentor, who may prove to be her guide from beyond as she faces dangerous new adversaries.

Read on as we explain below how to watch Ahsoka online now with a subscription to the five-star Disney+ streaming service.

What is the release schedule for Ahsoka? Ahsoka debuts on Disney Plus in the US at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday, 22rd August. That means it'll be available for streaming in the UK at 2am BST on Wednesday, 23rd August. It’s due to premiere with two episodes initially, and thereafter one new episode will be available each week.

Ahsoka Ep 1 : Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 54 minutes)

: Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 54 minutes) Ahsoka Ep 2 : Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 42 minutes)

: Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 42 minutes) Ahsoka Ep 3 : Tuesday, August 29

: Tuesday, August 29 Ahsoka Ep 4 : Tuesday, September 5

: Tuesday, September 5 Ahsoka Ep 5 : Tuesday, September 12

: Tuesday, September 12 Ahsoka Ep 6 : Tuesday, September 19

: Tuesday, September 19 Ahsoka Ep 7 : Tuesday, September 26

: Tuesday, September 26 Ahsoka Ep 8: Tuesday, October 3

US: watch Ahsoka Star Wars spin-off online

US viewers can catch Ahsoka on Tuesday, 22nd August from 6pm PT / 9pm ET in the US, where the new series is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

There are a number of subscription options available Stateside. Disney Plus is available as a standalone service with ad-supported ($7.99) and ad-free ($10.99) monthly options, or you can save around 16% off the total annual cost of a subscription with the annual plan.

Alternatively, get great value with the Disney Plus bundle packages. Duo Basic (with ads) combines Disney Plus and Hulu for $9.99 a month, while Trio Basic (with ads) throws ESPN into the mix at $12.99 a month. Pay $19.99 for the Trio Premium plan, though, and you can ditch the majority of the ads and download select shows to view offline too.

US: watch Ahsoka on Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN bundle ($12.99 a month)

Disney+ is home to all things Star Wars, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and of course, the entire Disney back catalogue. Hulu brings originals like Only Murders in the Building, movies like Prey, and classics like Bob's Burgers, while ESPN covers all your sports needs.

How to watch Ahsoka online in the UK

UK: watch Ahsoka on Disney+ (£7.99 a month)

The first two episodes of Ahsoka land on Wednesday 23rd August, first thing in the morning at 2am BST, with new episodes added once a week thereafter. There's no Disney free trial, but you can subscribe for a year and save 16 per cent.

Can I watch Ahsoka online in Australia?

Ahsoka is also available on Disney+ in Australia, available from Wednesday 23rd August at 11am AEST – roughly the same time as their US release.

Can I watch Ahsoka online in Canada?

Yes! You can also find Ahsoka on Disney+ in Canada, as of Tuesday 22nd August. A subscription will cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 for a year’s membership.