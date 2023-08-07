How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online: stream the murder mystery from anywhere

Watch Only Murders in the Building season 3

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres with the first two episodes on Hulu on Tuesday 8th August. In the UK and Australia it's on Disney Plus.

If you're a subscriber away from home, make sure to use a VPN to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 from abroad. Full details on the new season of the comedy drama, and how to watch it where you are, below.

US: Hulu (8th Aug)

(8th Aug) UK: Disney+ (8th Aug)

(8th Aug) AUS: Disney+ (8th Aug)

(8th Aug) CAN: Disney+ (9th Aug)

Watch Only Murders in the Building season 3: synopsis

Like a canny showman, Only Murders in the Building left its audience wanting more by teasing season 3's mystery – Broadway lead, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), keeling over under the spotlight on opening night. It's the perfect excuse for Mabel (Selena Gomez) to get the band back together, but with Grade A douchebag Ben having alienated all of his co-stars, was it the perfect crime?

The standout face from the rogues' gallery of suspects is that of Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), a soft-spoken showbiz veteran who for years has harboured grand ambitions that have thus far gone unfulfilled. Ridiculed behind the scenes by Ben, she had more reason than most to want to enact the Hollywood star's demise.

Too obvious? Then perhaps Mabel ought to look closer to home when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3. After all, Loretta isn't the only one hankering for a taste of fame and fortune. To complicate matters, Charles (Steve Martin) had an axe of his own to grind with Ben, while Oliver (Martin Short) seemingly shares a romantic connection with one of his cast members.

Then there's Tobert (Jesse Williams), who manages to get suspiciously close to Mabel's investigation, rising star Kimber (Ashley Park), who the gang appears to be wary of, and an as-yet-nameless character played by Matthew Broderick.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is on Hulu in the US and is a Star Original on Disney Plus internationally.

When is Only Murders in the Building season 3 released?

(Image credit: Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is a 10-part series. The first two episodes drop on Hulu in the US on Tuesday 8th August. The remaining episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays until the concluding episode on 3rd October.

In Canada, Only Murders in the Building season 3 doesn't arrive on Disney Plus until August 9th. US national stuck in Canada? Use a VPN to watch on 8th August.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episodes

Episode 1: The Show Must... – 8th August, 2023

Episode 2: The Beat Goes On – 8th August, 2023

Episode 3: TBC – 15th August, 2023

Episode 4: TBC – 22nd August, 2023

Episode 5: TBC – 29th August, 2023

Episode 6: TBC – 5th September, 2023

Episode 7: TBC – 12th September, 2023

Episode 8: TBC – 19th September, 2023

Episode 9: TBC – 26th September, 2023

Episode 10: TBC – 3rd October, 2023

US: watch Only Murders in the Building season 3

In the US, Only Murders in the Building season 3 streams on Hulu, which costs $7.99 a month, or $12.99 a month bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 from anywhere

Watch the Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in the UK

You can watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in the UK on Disney Plus, where it's a Star Original. The first two episodes drop on Tuesday 8th August, with subsequent episodes released weekly.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Disney Plus. As elsewhere, it premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, August 8th, with subsequent instalments arriving weekly.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Disney Plus.

However, you'll have to wait a little longer to catch up with the residents of the Arconia. It premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, August 9th, with subsequent instalments arriving weekly.