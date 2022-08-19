Vuelta a España live stream 2022: how to watch all 21 stages of Grand Tour for free

Vuelta a España – the final Grand Tour of 2022 – runs from the 19th August to 11th September. Can three-time winner Primož Roglič hang onto the title once again, or will 22-year-old Remco Evenepoel – dubbed 'the new Eddy Merckx' – pull ahead? Make sure you know how to watch a free Vuelta a España live stream from where you are with a VPN.
Date: 19th Aug - 11th Sept 2022
FREE stream: SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia)
Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS when travelling abroad
US stream: Peacock (opens in new tab) ($5/month)
UK stream: Discovery+ (opens in new tab) (£7/month)
The 2022 Vuelta a España route departs from the Dutch city of Utrecht, with the first three stages starting and finishing in the Netherlands. After a rest day, the race resumes in Spain's Basque Country, with a series of short but brutal climbs. The first week closes out with back-to-back summit finishes (stages 8 and 9) before heading to Alicante for an individual time trial (stage 10). As the riders continue to venture through Spain, expect more opportunities for the sprinters, followed by a duo of baking-hot climbs in Extremadura (stages 17 and 18) with the potential for attack. The 2022 Vuelta a España comes to a thrilling close with finale in Madrid on 11th September.
It's now been confirmed that last year's winner, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who was injured in July's Tour de France, will defend his title. He'll be up against the world's best riders including Belgian time trial wizard specialist Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). He's in a stunning form right now – but we can't discount the likes of Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), not to mention Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who'll be competing in his final Grand Tour.
Fans in Australia can watch all 21 stages of the Vuelta a España free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a free Vuelta a España live stream from where you are.
Vuelta a España free live stream
In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will offer a free Vuelta a España live stream covering all 21 stages of the race.
Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access SBS from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.
How to watch Vuelta a España from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Vuelta a España rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN to watch Vuelta a España free live stream
Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Vuelta a España, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.
3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free Vuelta a España live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.
Vuelta a España live stream in the UK
The 2022 Vuelta a España will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+ (opens in new tab)). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.
Don't forget: Aussie viewers travelling abroad can use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free live stream on SBS without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.
Vuelta a España live stream in the US
In the USA, Peacock is the place to find a 2022 Vuelta a España live stream.
NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.
Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.
2022 Vuelta a España full start list
Bora-Hansgrohe
BENNETT Sam
KELDERMAN Wilco
MULLEN Ryan
FABBRO Matteo
HIGUITA Sergio
HINDLEY Jai
KOCH Jonas
VAN POPPEL Danny
Jumbo-Visma
DENNIS Rohan
KUSS Sepp
AFFINI Edoardo
ROGLIČ Primož
GESINK Robert
BOUWMAN Koen
TEUNISSEN Mike
HARPER Chris
Cofidis
FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
COQUARD Bryan
HERRADA José
HERRADA Jesús
VILLELLA Davide
ROCHAS Rémy
CHAMPION Thomas
CIMOLAI Davide
AG2R Citroën
PETERS Nans
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
GODON Dorian
VENDRAME Andrea
O'CONNOR Ben
PRODHOMME Nicolas
JUNGELS Bob
HÄNNINEN Jaakko
Lotto-Soudal
BEULLENS Cedric
CONCA Filippo
CRAS Steff
DE GENDT Thomas
DRIZNERS Jarrad
MAŁECKI Kamil
SWEENY Harry
VAN GILS Maxim
Israel-Premier Tech
IMPEY Daryl
HAGEN Carl Fredrik
GOLDSTEIN Omer
FROOME Chris
EINHORN Itamar
BEVIN Patrick
WOODS Michael
DE MARCHI Alessandro
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
TAARAMÄE Rein
VAN POPPEL Boy
THIJSSEN Gerben
MEINTJES Louis
POZZOVIVO Domenico
JOHANSEN Julius
HIRT Jan
BAKELANTS Jan
Ineos Grenadiers
PLAPP Luke
CARAPAZ Richard
VAN BAARLE Dylan
SIVAKOV Pavel
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
HAYTER Ethan
TURNER Ben
Movistar
MAS Enric
OLIVEIRA Nelson
MAS Lluís
VERONA Carlos
ROJAS José Joaquín
VALVERDE Alejandro
NORSGAARD Mathias
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
MASNADA Fausto
DEVENYNS Dries
EVENEPOEL Remco
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
VAN WILDER Ilan
VERVAEKE Louis
CAVAGNA Rémi
SERRY Pieter
UAE Team Emirates
MCNULTY Brandon
POLANC Jan
ALMEIDA João
ACKERMANN Pascal
SOLER Marc
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
OLIVEIRA Ivo
AYUSO Juan
BikeExchange-Jayco
YATES Simon
GROVES Kaden
CRADDOCK Lawson
HAMILTON Lucas
O'BRIEN Kelland
HEPBURN Michael
SCOTSON Callum
DURBRIDGE Luke
Groupama-FDJ
STEWART Jake
SCOTSON Miles
REICHENBACH Sébastien
PINOT Thibaut
PACHER Quentin
MOLARD Rudy
LIENHARD Fabian
ARMIRAIL Bruno
Astana Qazaqstan
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
TEJADA Harold
LUTSENKO Alexey
PRONSKIY Vadim
DE LA CRUZ David
BATTISTELLA Samuele
NIBALI Vincenzo
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
DSM
VANDENABEELE Henri
NIEUWENHUIS Joris
HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
DONOVAN Mark
DEGENKOLB John
BRENNER Marco
ARNDT Nikias
ARENSMAN Thymen
Bahrain-Victorious
BILBAO Pello
LANDA Mikel
MÄDER Gino
ARASHIRO Yukiya
POELS Wout
HAIG Jack
Trek-Segafredo
CATALDO Dario
ELISSONDE Kenny
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
TIBERI Antonio
BERNARD Julien
PEDERSEN Mads
KIRSCH Alex
HOOLE Dan
EF Education-EasyPost
CHAVES Esteban
URÁN Rigoberto
PADUN Mark
CARTHY Hugh
Alpecin-Deceuninck
VERMEERSCH Gianni
VINE Jay
MEURISSE Xandro
MERLIER Tim
STANNARD Robert
TAMINIAUX Lionel
RIESEBEEK Oscar
JANSSENS Jimmy
Arkéa Samsic
MCLAY Daniel
DELAPLACE Anthony
GESBERT Élie
GUERNALEC Thibault
GUGLIELMI Simon
QUINTANA Nairo
OWSIAN Łukasz
RUSSO Clément
Burgos-BH
PEÑALVER Manuel
NAVARRO Daniel
CABEDO Óscar
MADRAZO Ángel
DÍAZ José Manuel
OKAMIKA Ander
EZQUERRA Jesús
BOL Jetse
Equipo Kern Pharma
ADRIÀ Roger
BERRADE Urko
CARRETERO Héctor
GALVÁN Francisco
GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
MIQUEL Pau
PARRA José Félix
ŘEPA Vojtěch
Euskaltel-Euskadi
CANAL Carlos
MATÉ Luis Ángel
AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
BOU Joan
MARTÍN Gotzon
BIZKARRA Mikel
ITURRIA Mikel
AZURMENDI Ibai
