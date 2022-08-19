Vuelta a España live stream 2022: how to watch all 21 stages of Grand Tour for free

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Mattpopovich - Taken with an iPhone 4S in Madrid on September 15, 2013.Previously published: https://www.flickr.com/photos/129936350@N02/15837414628/, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37645703)

Vuelta a España – the final Grand Tour of 2022 – runs from the 19th August to 11th September. Can three-time winner Primož Roglič hang onto the title once again, or will 22-year-old Remco Evenepoel – dubbed 'the new Eddy Merckx' – pull ahead? Make sure you know how to watch a free Vuelta a España live stream from where you are with a VPN.

The 2022 Vuelta a España route departs from the Dutch city of Utrecht, with the first three stages starting and finishing in the Netherlands. After a rest day, the race resumes in Spain's Basque Country, with a series of short but brutal climbs. The first week closes out with back-to-back summit finishes (stages 8 and 9) before heading to Alicante for an individual time trial (stage 10). As the riders continue to venture through Spain, expect more opportunities for the sprinters, followed by a duo of baking-hot climbs in Extremadura (stages 17 and 18) with the potential for attack. The 2022 Vuelta a España comes to a thrilling close with finale in Madrid on 11th September.

It's now been confirmed that last year's winner, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who was injured in July's Tour de France, will defend his title. He'll be up against the world's best riders including Belgian time trial wizard specialist Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). He's in a stunning form right now – but we can't discount the likes of Australian Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), not to mention Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who'll be competing in his final Grand Tour.

Fans in Australia can watch all 21 stages of the Vuelta a España free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a free Vuelta a España live stream from where you are.

Vuelta a España free live stream

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will offer a free Vuelta a España live stream covering all 21 stages of the race.

Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access SBS from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.

How to watch Vuelta a España from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Vuelta a España rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN to watch Vuelta a España free live stream

Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Vuelta a España, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free Vuelta a España live stream.

Vuelta a España live stream in the UK

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+ (opens in new tab)). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

Vuelta a España live stream in the US

In the USA, Peacock is the place to find a 2022 Vuelta a España live stream.

NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

