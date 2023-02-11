UFC 284 live stream: how to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski live stream

Alex Volkanovski will be aiming to join an exclusive club of UFC double-champs as he takes on newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth at UFC 284. You can watch UFC 284 as a PPV on ESPN+ US and Kayo Sports in Australia. In the UK and Canada it's not a pay-per-view event and is included with and BT Sport and DAZN, respectively. Full details just below.

UK: UFC 284 stream on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

UFC 284 stream USA: UFC 284 live stream on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

UFC 284 live stream AUS: UFC 284 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV (opens in new tab)

UFC 284 live stream Canada: UFC 284 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab)

UFC 284 live stream: Preview

The hugely-anticipated main event sees Makhachev put his 155lb title on the line for the first time as he takes on the reigning featherweight king and current pound-for-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Aussie star Volkanovski has been unbeaten for almost a decade, with this event marking his first fight on home soil since 2018.

For added intrigue, the co-main event sees Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett go head-to-head for the interim featherweight crown in Volkanovski’s absence, with the winner of that fight likely to be given the opportunity to challenge for the undisputed title whenever Volk returns to his regular weight.

Russian fighter Makhachev has won 11 consecutive bouts in a row including his successful challenge for the vacant lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 back in October.

Volkanovski is meanwhile on a run of 12 UFC victories, including four successful defences of his featherweight belt, with 22 straight wins across all competitions.

The UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski main card is expected to get started at off at 2pm AEDT / 3am GMT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday 11th February, at the RAC Arena in Perth. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 284 by following our guide below.

The best UFC 284 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 284 live stream featuring Makhachev vs Volkanovski. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers (opens in new tab) can order UFC 284 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $89.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 284 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 284 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

(opens in new tab) UFC 284 and the Disney Bundle $89.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 284 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 284 live stream – Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Lucky fight fans in the UK do not require a PPV to watch UFC 284 – Makhachev vs Volkanovski. The event is live on regular BT Sport.

If you're not a BT Sport subscriber, you can pick up a BT Sport Monthly Pass which is still priced at £25 for a month of BT Sport access. Not a bad idea to get in now before it goes up to £29.99 on 17th February.

(opens in new tab) UFC 284 | £25/month with BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

Watch and stream UFC 284 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with this bargain monthly pass. BT Sport is available across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

UFC 284 live stream start times

Global UFC 284 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am, Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am, Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EST): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 10am, Prelims - 12pm, Main Card - 2pm

Early Prelims - 10am, Prelims - 12pm, Main Card - 2pm Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am, Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 284 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 284 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95 (opens in new tab)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 284 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Makhachev vs Volkanovski costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 3pm AEDT on Sunday, 12th February 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 284 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 284 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

UFC 284 full fight card

UFC 284 main card – from 10pm ET / 3am GMT

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - Lightweight title fight

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett - Featherweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown - Welterweight

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield - Light heavyweight

UFC 284 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am GMT

Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas - Light heavyweight

Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan - Featherweight

Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues - Flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado - Lightweight

UFC 284 early prelims – from 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis - Featherweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed - Women's strawweight

Shane Young vs Blake Bilder - Featherweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner - Lightweight

Makhachev vs Volkanovski: tale of the tape

Name: Islam Makhachev – Alexander Volkanovski

Nationality: Russian – Australian

Date of Birth: 27th October 1991 – 29th September 1988

Height: 5' 10" – 5' 6"

Reach: 70" – 71"

Total Fights: 24 – 26

Record: 23-1-0 – 25-1-0