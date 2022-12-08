UFC 282 live stream and how to watch Błachowicz vs Ankalaev – full card, start time

Błachowicz vs Ankalaev tops a stacked card at UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, this Saturday. Can UFC titan Jan Blachowicz regain his lightweight championship belt? US fans can watch the full Błachowicz vs Ankalaev fight with an ESPN Plus PPV, but viewers in the UK and Europe can watch with their standard sports streaming subscriptions. Read on for a UFC 282 live stream, start time where you are and much more on the fight besides.

UFC 282 live stream Date: Saturday 10th December 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT Błachowicz vs Ankalaev cagewalks: 1am ET / 6am GMT / 5pm AEDT UK stream: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (£25/month) US stream: ESPN+ ($75 PPV) (opens in new tab) Germany stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$60 PPV)

So, it's the final card of the 2022… but what a card. With Jiri Prochazka forced to vacate the light heavyweight title after a serious shoulder injury, Poland's Jan Blachowicz will now fight it out with rising Russian star Magomed Ankalaev. Can break Blachowicz break Ankalaev's nine-match winning streak?

Before that, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is hoping to demolish Jared Gordon and pick up his fourth stoppage win and fourth Performance of the Night bonus. The Liverpudlian beat Jordan Leavitt in London in July, winning by submission from a rear naked chokehold. But Gordon will likely prove a tougher opponent.

Elsewhere, the UFC 282 card features a cracking comeback clash featuring British middleweight Darren 'The Gorilla' Till and South Africa's Dricus du Plessis. Till desperately needs to win this, else it could be the end of his UFC run.

The main event – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev – streams from 10pm ET / 3am GMT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the prelims simulcast on ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes from 8pm ET / 1am GMT.

UK fans can watch UFC 282 as part of a regular BT Sport (opens in new tab) pass (£25/month) and enjoy an instant UFC 282 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

The best UFC 282 live stream deal in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 282 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 282 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world.

US: UFC 282 live stream – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 282 live stream featuring Błachowicz vs Ankalaev. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 282 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) is another great way to watch UFC 282. The big-value package gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $89.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 282 and the Disney Bundle $88.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 282 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 282 live stream – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282 – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev – will be live on BT Sport in the UK. Cord cutters can stream the action with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month).

(opens in new tab) UFC 281 | £25/month with BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

Watch and stream UFC 282 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with this bargain monthly pass. BT Sport is available across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

EU: UFC 282 live stream – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans in Germany and Italy can watch a UFC 282 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 282, including Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, throughout Sunday.

(opens in new tab) UFC 282 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 282 live stream – Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 282 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Błachowicz vs Ankalaev costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 4pm AEDT on Sunday, 11th December 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

UFC 282 full fight card

UFC 282 main card – from 10pm ET / 3am GMT

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev; For the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon; Lightweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; Welterweight

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis; Middleweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria; Featherweight

UFC 281 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am GMT

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus; Heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr vs. Jay Perrin; Bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula; Middleweight

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley; Middleweight

UFC 281 early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez; Featherweight

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli; Light heavyweight

T.J. Brown vs. Erick Silva; Featherweight

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva; Flyweight

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow; Bantamweight