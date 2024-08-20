Spotify Free vs Premium – and what a new 'deluxe' tier could bring

Spotify Free or Premium? It’s a question many of us have probably wrestled with at some point. After all, why not enjoy millions of tracks for free, especially if you’re trying to save some cash? But if the answer was that simple, you wouldn’t be reading this article, so let’s see if we can help make your decision that little bit easier. And if you’re open-minded toward other services, feel free to consider each of the best music streaming services to see which one is best for you – because it might not be Spotify, after all.

As for the green streaming giant, it’s a service that has long reigned supreme as the world's most popular, boasting a vast library of around 100 million tracks and 2.6 million podcasts. With both free and paid tiers available, there's plenty to tempt music lovers of all budgets – but which option is right for you? And what about the long-rumoured new 'deluxe' tier? Let's dive in and find out…

Spotify Free vs Premium: price

Let's kick things off with the most obvious difference – the price. Spotify Free is, well, free. It's hard to argue with the value proposition of paying absolutely nothing for access to Spotify's entire library.

Spotify Premium, on the other hand, will set you back £11.99 / $11.99 / AU$13.99 per month for individuals. There are also family and student plans available, offering better value for specific user groups. The Spotify Premium Family plan, for instance, costs £19.99 / $19.99 / AU$23.99 per month, and supports up to six accounts – a solid deal for households with multiple music lovers.

Students can enjoy an even sweeter deal, with Spotify Premium Student priced at just £5.99 / $5.99 / AU$6.99 per month. This plan also includes access to Hulu (ad-supported) in the US, making it an attractive package for some.

In short, Premium's unrivalled library, powerful discovery features, and seamless multi-device support make it a compelling choice for serious music fans. But free is free.

**Winner: Spotify Free**

Spotify Free vs Premium: features

When it comes to features, there are some key differences between the two tiers. Spotify Free users have to contend with adverts peppered throughout their listening sessions, which can prove jarring – especially when you're lost in the depths of your favourite album.

Free users are also limited to shuffling tracks on mobile devices instead of listening to them in their preferred order. This can be particularly frustrating when trying to enjoy an album as the artist intended, or when you're in the mood for a specific song. Additionally, free users face a six-skip limit per hour. If you're the type to dance through playlists with reckless abandon, you might find yourself frustratingly tethered to tracks you'd rather avoid.

Spotify Premium does away with all of these limitations. The ads are banished entirely, letting you enjoy uninterrupted listening across all your devices. You're also granted full control over playback, with unlimited skips and the ability to select any track you fancy. This is particularly useful on mobile, where the experience is far more enjoyable compared to the free tier.

Another notable benefit of Premium is the ability to download tracks for offline listening – perfect for commutes, flights, or anywhere else where your signal might be spotty. You can download up to 10,000 songs on up to five different devices, ensuring you've always got your favourite tunes at your fingertips, regardless of your connection status.

Oh, and if you're into audiobooks – Spotify Free users can listen to audiobooks in the public domain, but Premium subscribers get 15 hours of premium audiobooks each month.

**Winner: Spotify Premium**

Spotify Free vs Premium: sound quality

When it comes to audio quality, Premium users have a clear advantage. Free users are limited to a maximum bitrate of 160kbps on mobile and 128kbps on desktop, while Premium subscribers can enjoy streams at up to 320kbps across all devices. While this won't be a night and day difference for everyone, the improved clarity and detail will be appreciated by discerning listeners, especially when using high-quality headphones or speakers.

It's worth noting, however, that even Spotify Premium's 320kbps falls short of the 'lossless' CD-quality and high-resolution audio offered by some competitors. Services like Tidal and Qobuz have long offered streaming quality up to 24-bit/192kHz – significantly higher than Spotify's current maximum. Even Amazon Music and Apple Music now offer hi-res audio at no extra cost to subscribers, putting pressure on Spotify to up its game in the audio quality department. Indeed, the promise of a 'deluxe' Spotify HiFi tier is yet to materialise (see below).

**Winner: Spotify Premium**

Spotify Free vs Premium: discovery and social features

(Image credit: Spotify)

Regardless of which tier you're on, Spotify's powerful discovery algorithms – including its famed Discover Weekly playlist – are popular for a reason. These personalised playlists, updated regularly, are a fantastic way to discover new music tailored to your tastes. Other discovery features like Daily Mix playlists and Radio stations based on artists, songs, or genres are also available to both Free and Premium users.

The same goes for the service's social features, letting you share tunes and collaborate on playlists to your heart's content. You can easily share tracks, albums, or playlists directly to social media or via Spotify links. The collaborative playlist feature is particularly useful, allowing you and your friends to build shared collections of tracks together.

It’s worth noting that Premium users do get a slight edge in the social department with Spotify Duo, a plan designed for two people living at the same address. This includes a regularly updated Duo Mix playlist, which blends music from both users' listening habits.

Both tiers also benefit from Spotify's extensive integration with other services and devices. From smart speakers to gaming consoles, car audio systems to smart TVs, Spotify's wide-ranging compatibility ensures you can enjoy your music on practically any device, without fear of being left out.

Spotify Connect, which lets you simply 'cast' songs to any compatible audio product in your home, over wi-fi and from within the Spotify app, is another Premium-only feature. That said, some (the PlayStation 5, for example) are happy to work with Spotify Free.

**Winner: Spotify Premium**

Spotify Free vs Premium: verdict

(Image credit: Spotify)

While Spotify Free offers an impressive array of features at no cost, Spotify Premium ultimately emerges as the superior option for serious music lovers. The absence of intrusive ads, unlimited skips, on-demand track selection, and offline listening capabilities all significantly enhance the user experience. Coupled with improved audio quality and extra perks like Spotify Duo's shared playlists and greater audiobook access, Premium justifies its monthly fee for those who prioritise seamless, high-quality music streaming, across all manner of supported devices.

That said, the impending arrival of a 'deluxe' tier suggests Spotify recognises the need to up its game, particularly in the realm of higher-quality audio, if it wants to remain competitive with other services. On that note…

What could Spotify’s new 'deluxe' tier bring?

We have gone into great detail about what the promised 'deluxe' tier could bring to the table in a Spotify Hi-Fi comprehensive, but if you’d like a super-quick rundown, it’s expected to land at a slightly higher monthly price point than the current Premium tier. As for what your extra cash will net you, we expect to see lossless, CD-quality streaming (and potentially hi-res audio), better catering to seasoned audiophiles.

Beyond audio quality, we could also potentially see enhanced EQ options, more granular playlist management tools, or even the ability to customise the app's interface, along with the possibility of spatial audio support, expanded podcast features, and more exclusive content. In short, watch this space.

