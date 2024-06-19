Spain vs Italy live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Spain vs Italy live streams

This is the kind of fixture that the European Championships is all about. A match-up worthy of a final, Spain vs Italy sees two giants of the continent going head-to-head to secure their place in Euro 2024's last 16, with kick-off on Thursday at 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

La Roja's destruction of Croatia in their opening game has put everyone on notice that Spain mean business at Euro 2024. Over a decade on from the all-conquering group that won this competition twice, Luis de la Fuente has compiled a squad who look like contenders again. Tiki-taka has been swapped for a fast, thrilling brand of football and a fearlessness that's personified by the presence of 16-year-old Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Twenty-three seconds into their first match and the Italians must have worried that they would be yet another reigning champion to slip up in their opening game. Thankfully for the Azzurri, Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella were on target to help avoid an embarrassing loss to Albania. Luciano Spalletti's side might not look like world-beaters but this is a nation can grind out results.

Spain vs Italy is FREE to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Spain vs Italy live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home.

Free Spain vs Italy 2024 live streams

You can watch Spain vs Italy for free on ITVX online (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and ITV1 on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Spain vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Spain vs Italy live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Spain vs Italy live on Fox from 3pm ET / 12pm PT, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Spain vs Italy live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Spain vs Italy and every other game of Euro 2024. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime. Kick-off for this one is at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.