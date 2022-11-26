Spain vs Germany live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

When Spain and Germany were drawn in the same World Cup group, there was an audible intake of breath. That said, most believed this fixture would be little more than a play-off to decide who would top Group E, but with Die Mannschaft unexpectedly losing their opening game it takes on an altogether more significant meaning. Spain want to win, Germany must win. Don't miss this one. Make sure you know how to watch a Spain vs Germany live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Spain vs Germany live stream Dates: Sunday 27th November, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Spain produced the performance of the opening round in dispatching an admittedly sorry Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Displaying an unfamiliar all-red kit at the behest of manager Luis Enrique, the 2010 world champions were ruthless putting the seal on a performance that included more than 1,000 passes and six different scorers.

Ferran Torres struck twice from the right-wing, while Dani Olmo was typically direct from the opposite flank, but it is a midfield three of pensioner Sergio Busquets alongside bright young things Pedri and Gavi that most quickens the pulse. The quality has always been there, beat Germany and maybe the belief is, too.

Germany aren't the first giant to fall to an Asian minnow at Qatar 2022, but Hansi Flick's side looked worryingly brittle in losing 2-1 to Japan. The four-time winners lost their opening World Cup fixture for a second tournament running and know they must get a result against Spain if they are to have their knockout fate in their own hands going into the final round of group stage games.

On the plus side, Die Mannschaft created plenty of chances in the first hour against Japan, but failed to take them. Playing wunderkid Jamal Musiala in his proper position as an attacking midfielder without much defensive contribution would help, as would not playing centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, who has struggled in 2022 for the national team.

Spain's biggest weakness is at the back where they have no right-footed centre-back, meaning defensive midfielder Rodri played alongside Manchester City colleague Aymeric Laporte against Costa Rica. If Germany go with 6ft 2in centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug from the off, they could stick it on la Roja and make that backline sweat.

This Group E match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 68,895-seater Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Spain vs Germany live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Spain vs Germany live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Spain vs Germany live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Spain vs Germany live stream from anywhere

USA soccer stream: watch Spain vs Germany

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Spain vs Germany live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Spain vs Germany live stream without cable too.

Canada soccer stream: watch Spain vs Germany

Watch Spain vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Spain vs Germany live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Spain vs Germany live stream kick-off times

Global Spain vs Germany kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe, including Spain and Germany: 6pm

6pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Monday)

6am (Monday) New Zealand: 8am (Monday)

8am (Monday) India: 12.30am (Monday)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E: Germany 1-2 Japan

Group E: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)