Spain vs Georgia live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Spain vs Georgia live streams

Spain vs Georgia looks like it could be a really exciting game. It takes place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on Sunday, June 30th. Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 5am AEST on Monday morning in Australia.) Read on for all the Spain vs Georgia TV channel and streaming details you need.

Spain have undoubtedly been one of the best teams at Euro 2024. They'll need to take their chances though. La Roja have been knocked out of the last three major tournaments at this stage and will be determined to avoid that again. Rodri returns in midfield after suspension.

Spain will expect to win this fairly comfortably. However, their opponents, Georgia, have been very exciting and exceeded expectations, not least by beating Portugal in their final group match. In Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia they have a real star. Giorgi Chakvetadze has also impressed, working hard and scoring with an expertly taken penalty.

Spain vs Georgia is FREE to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Spain vs Georgia live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Spain vs Georgia 2024 live streams

You can watch Spain vs Georgia for free on ITV1 and ITVX) (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Spain vs Georgia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Spain vs Georgia live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Spain vs Georgia live on FOX, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Spain vs Georgia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Spain vs Georgia. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.