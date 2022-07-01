South Africa vs Wales live stream: how to watch the July Test series for free

Wales face the Springboks this Saturday, 2nd July, in the opening Test of their tour of South Africa. Wales have never won a Test against world champions South Africa – can Wayne Pivac's side rewrite history? Kick off is at 4.05pm BST. The match is on Sky in the UK and Stan Sport (7-day free trial) in Australia. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from wherever you are.

South Africa vs Wales live stream (2022) Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022 Kick-off: 4.05pm BST / 11.05am ET / 1.05am AEST AUS stream: Stan Sport (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free today UK stream: Sky | Now US stream: FloRugby Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

Wales head coach Pivac has named his starting XV to play the Springboks on Saturday. Former U18 and U20 captain Tommy Reffell earns his first senior Wales cap, while Dan Lydiate starts at blind-side flanker, his first international appearance since last year's Six Nations. Taulupe Faletau, George North, Nick Tompkins and Kieran Hardy also get the nod. Captain Dan Biggar wins his 101st cap at fly-half.

"South Africa are world champions," Pivac told reporters earlier this week. "We’ve played them recently in the autumn but we don’t think there will be too much change. They’ve got a very big side, a six-two split on the bench. We don’t expect much change from the way they played against us previously and it’s been very effective for them. We’re expecting a very tough game."

Wales and South Africa have played each other 37 times since first meeting in 1906. South Africa have won 30 matches; Wales have won just six. The winner of the three-match July Test series will be awarded the Prince William Cup. Follow our guide to watch a free South Africa vs Wales live stream from where you are.

South Africa vs Wales free live stream

In Australia, rugby fans can watch the July Test series – including South Africa vs Wales – live on Stan Sport with a 7-day free trial. (Requires Stan subscription; 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)).

Of course the free trial Stan access is only available to Australians, so if you're an Aussie subscriber overseas, make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch South Africa vs Wales live on Stan wherever you are (opens in new tab).

UK: watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for all three South Africa vs Wales Test matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

USA: watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream

FloRugby has bagged the rights to the South Africa vs Wales live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: South Africa vs Wales live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Wales' tour of South Africa in SA. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

South Africa vs Wales Test series fixtures 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Saturday 9th July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Saturday 16th July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)