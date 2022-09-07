Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream and how to watch the Copa Sudamericana semi-final for free

Sao Paulo and Atletico Goianiense are one game away from immortality. Set to duke it out in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana – the South American equivalent of the Europa League – the battle of Brazil sees favourites Sao Paulo needing to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit after minnows Atletico Goianiense pulled off a big surprise a week ago. Who will reach the Copa Sudamericana final? Make sure you know how to watch a Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream and catch the action wherever you are.

Australian soccer fans can stream Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense free with the 7-day free trial of Kayo Sports.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream Date: Thursday 9th September Kick off: 1.30am BST / 8.30pm EDT (Wednesday) / 10.30am AEST Location: Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AUS)

Sao Paulo have been here before. The three-time Copa Libertadores champs won their sole Copa Sudamericana title in 2012 and have the know-how to overturn their 3-1 first-leg deficit.

Managed by legendary former goalscoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, the club will look to invoke their nickname O Clube da Fé (The Faith Team) to reach another final. West Ham fans will remember forward Jonathan Calleri, albeit not the spectacular goalscoring form he has shown in Brazil's biggest city, while ex-Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha and former Atletico Madrid defender Miranda add some European experience.

Before their run to the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals, Atletico Goianiense's greatest achievement was probably winning Brazil's second-tier Serie B title in 2016. The Dragons have already knocked out Paraguayan giants Olimpia and Nacional, one of the biggest teams in Uruguay, and relish being the underdog. Atletico will count on flying full-back Shaylon, once of Sao Paulo, to do the damage against his former club, especially after the 25-year-old scored in last week's first leg.

It's a 1.30am BST kick-off at Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, this Thursday, 9th September, 2022 (8.30pm EDT, Wednesday, or 10.30am AEST). Read on for more details on how to watch a Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream in the Copa Sudamericana, wherever you are in the world.

Calling all football fans in Australia! You can watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense for free by signing up to a 7-day free trial of sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Local streaming service beIN Sports will provide live coverage of Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

But you can also watch all the beIN Sports as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense in the US

South American football fans in the US can watch a Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream on beIN Sports, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue or Orange packagse for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. There are no long contracts with the service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. FuboTV features a 7-day free trial.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense in the UK

Unfortunately, there are no UK rights holders for Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense in the Copa Sudamericana for football fans in Blighty, other than via betting sites such as Bet365 (opens in new tab).

Are you an Australian national stuck in the UK at the moment and want to watch the game? Be sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian subscriber to Kayo Sports stuck abroad.

Watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense in Canada

The Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab). You can also use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games this season and Serie A games from Italy live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app, as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.98 for three months or $199.99 for a full year.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Canada: Watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$24.99 per month.