Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream: watch the Copa Libertadores for free

Boca Juniors and Santos are about to kick-off in the Copa Libertadores to find out who will play Brazilians Palmeiras in the final. No goals in the first leg means it's all to play for. Make sure you know how to watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Copa Libertadores live stream UK football fans can watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream free on the BBC through BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or by using the red button. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to from abroad. In the US, cable subscribers can watch on BeInSports or without cable on FuboTV. DAZN offers paid access in parts of Europe.

This is actually the end of the 2020 edition of the competition, the group stage of which was halted in March due to the global pandemic, with the final due to be held on 30th January 2021 – more than a year after the first game – at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Despite a reputation for high-tempo play both teams failed to find the back of the net last week, and the first leg ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw. With a spot in the final still up for grabs, you can expect to see South America's finest giving it their all tonight. Can Boca do it for Maradona? Or will Santos crush them?

Both sides beat teams from their own country to reach this stage. Three-time champions Santos – with whom Pelé won this competition in 1962 and 1963, and Neymar in 2011 – qualified first with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Grêmio.

Boca, captained by former Champions League winner Carlos Tevez, followed at the end of last month with a 2-1 win over Racing Club de Avellaneda. The six-time winners have now reached this stage four times in the past five seasons, and will be looking to banish memories of their final loss to rivals River Plate in 2018. Victory at the end of the month would see them equal Independiente's record of seven Libertadores titles.

Kick-off in this semi-final second leg is at 22:15 GMT on Wednesday evening in the UK, or 19:15 local time in Buenos Aires.

Read on to find out how to watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air the Copa Libertadores final and semi-finals in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN.

Santos vs Boca Juniors will be available on UK TVs using the Red Button or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

You can also watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream on the BBC Sport website using any smart device.

Watch a Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch it when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Santos vs Boca Juniors. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream free in the US

BeIn Sports is the rights holder for Santos vs Boca Juniors and the rest of the Copa Libertadores for the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can subscribe to the channel through your cable or satellite provider in the US and watch online through the BeIn Sports Connect player.

Those without cable can pick up BeIn Sports through both Sling TV and FuboTV, which is currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

Watch Santos vs Boca Juniors free with FuboTV 3-day trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include Copa Libertadores, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Santos vs Boca Juniors live stream in Europe

Eurosport and DAZN split the majority of the Copa Libertadores TV rights across Europe and you can watch the coverage for a relatively low monthly subscription fee through the DAZN app and the Eurosport Player.

For those in Albania, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, it's Eurosport. Viewers in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland need DAZN. People watching in France will need Canal+ and for Portugal it's Sport TV.

Don't forget, of course, that if you're a UK national trying to watch from one of these nations, it's cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Copa Libertadores fixtures

Times are in GMT and ET.

Tuesday 5th January

River Plate 3-0 Palmeiras (1st leg, semi)

Wednesday 6th January

Boca Juniors 0-0 Santos (1st leg, semi)

Tuesday 12th January

Palmeiras vs River Plate (2nd leg semi) - BBC Sport - (00.30 Weds morning GMT, 19.30 ET)

Wednesday 13th January

Santos vs Boca Juniors (2nd leg, semi) - BBC Sport (22.30 GMT, 17.30 ET)



Saturday 30th January

Copa Libertadores Final TBC