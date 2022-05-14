Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream and how to watch the 2022 Champions Cup semi-final free online

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle is so evenly matched not even the bookmakers know which team has the edge in Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final (3pm BST). Ready to see the two Top 14 sides go to war? Can Racing 92 get the better of La Rochelle's all-conquering pack of forwards? Here's how to watch a Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream wherever you are.

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream Date: Sunday 15th May 2022 Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEST (Mon) Free stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today Aus stream: Kayo Sports 14-day trial US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month)

La Rochelle beat Montpellier 31-19 to book their spot in the Champions Cup semi-finals. Ronan O'Gara's men impressed from the starting whistle, with Dany Priso scoring and Ihaia West converting within the first 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Racing 92 secured their place in the semi-finals after battling back from 10-6 down to earn a 41-22 victory over Sale Sharks at the Paris La Défense Arena last weekend.

So, it's 'game on' between two of France's most successful Top 14 rugby sides for a place in the Champions Cup final. No pressure. Racing Fly-half Finn Russell is expecting a tough match...

“It’s probably going to be even harder [than the quarter-final]," said the Scottish international. "We have already played La Rochelle a few times this year and last year they beat us in the semi-finals of the Top 14. We know them, we will have to prepare well."

The big match kicks off at 3pm this Sunday, at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Make sure you know to watch a Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream from where you are.

Free Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live streams

In the UK, Racing 92 vs La Rochelle will be shown live and free on Channel 4. Kick-off is at 3pm BST.

Remember: If you're away from the UK, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Channel 4 (plus a TV licence, of course). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In Australia, Racing 92 vs La Rochelle will be live on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial (cancel anytime). Again, use a VPN when outside Oz.

Watch a Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Racing 92 vs La Rochelle rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Racing 92 vs La Rochelle



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Heineken Cup rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4 or 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 or Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream.

UK: Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle will be shown live and free on Channel 4 from 2.30pm BST (3pm kick-off). Lee McKenzie presents live coverage in the company of Springboks legend Bryan Hababa.

The game will also be live on BT Sport 2. Unlike Channel 4, BT Sport has the rights to show all the 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup games in the UK.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels from £15 a month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Champions Cup rugby and more.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

USA: Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will offer a Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free). Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle | $4.99 a month on Peacock TV

Want to stream European Champions Cup rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, plus selected Premier League soccer games, Champions League games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office. It's one heck of a deal.

Australia: Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service covers over 50 sports and will offer a Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Kayo Sports FREE 14-day trial – Champions Cup rugby

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including European Champions Cup rugby. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Ireland: Racing 92 vs La Rochelle live stream

This all-French rugby clash will be live on BT Sport 2 on Sunday 15th May (3pm kick-off). The BT Sport Monthly Pass (€30/month) provides contract-free access to BT Sport 2 on your computer, laptop or mobile device.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times BST

SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday 14th May 2022

Leinster vs Toulouse – 3pm BST

Sunday 15th May 2022

Racing 92 vs La Rochelle – 3pm BST



2022 CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL:

Saturday 28th May 2022

TBC vs TBC – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille – 5.45pm