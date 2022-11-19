Qatar vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Twelve years after FIFA chose to take the biggest show on Earth to one of the planet's smaller footballing outposts, World Cup 2022 is finally due to kick-off as Qatar meet Ecuador in Sunday's opening fixture. Expected to be Group A whipping boys, the Maroon and La Tri each know they need a win if either are to make through to the last 16. The world will be watching. Make sure you know how to watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream Dates: Sunday 20th November Kick-off: 4pm (GMT) / 11am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

No team has prepared for a World Cup quite like Qatar. To improve their international experience, the Maroon have graced the Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup and even UEFA World Cup qualifying, making up the numbers in one group to face a series of friendlies. The Qatar Stars League has been on hiatus since September to ensure the national team's players – who all play domestically – are fully rested and in top shape for their home World Cup.

Front two Almoez Ali and Akram Afif stand out. The latter's creative smarts provided 10 assists as the Qataris unexpectedly won the 2019 Asian Cup, beating Japan in the final.

Few expected Ecuador to make these finals, but a talented crop of highly rated kids from the country's famed Independiente del Valle youth academy has yielded fruit. The youngest side to make it from South America have in-form Brighton pair Pervis Estupinan, a vibrant left-back, and all-action midfielder Moises Caicedo as key parts of their counter-attacking system.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro is pragmatic, but La Tri are well-organised, good on the break and in former West Ham man Enner Valencia – the captain and record goalscorer – have someone who knows where the net is. And he'll need his shooting boots if Ecuador are to stand any chance of getting out of a group that also contains the Netherlands and Senegal.

FIFA fave Robbie Williams is slated to perform in the opening ceremony, having done the honours four years ago in Russia, with K-pop star Jung-kook also on the bill.

This Group A match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream in 4K HDR

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Qatar vs Ecuador live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Qatar vs Ecuador live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Qatar vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Qatar vs Ecuador live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Qatar vs Ecuador live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Qatar vs Ecuador

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Qatar vs Ecuador live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream without cable too.

Respected streaming services Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) both offer instant streaming access to Fox Sports and have special offers and free trials for new customers too.

(opens in new tab) Qatar vs Ecuador live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Qatar vs Ecuador live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Qatar vs Ecuador live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Qatar vs Ecuador live stream kick-off times

Global Qatar vs Ecuador kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Ecuador: 11am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 4pm

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)