PSV vs Ajax live stream: how to watch the KNVB Beker Dutch Cup final online

PSV vs Ajax is a huge game at the best of times but when it's the Dutch Cup final, it adds that extra magic. The 2022 KNVB Beker is all this and more as Eredivisie-topping Ajax – who have won the previous two editions of the tournament – face second-place PSV at De Kuip in Rotterdam for the first proper bit of silverware in the Dutch football season. Make sure you know how to watch a PSV vs Ajax live stream wherever you are.

PSV vs Ajax live stream Date: Sunday 17th April Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET Venue: De Kuip, Rotterdam Iceland stream: Viaplay (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Denmark stream: Viaplay Denmark Netherlands stream: ESPN+ Netherlands

PSV beat Go Ahead Eagles in early March to reach Sunday's final, as they go in search of a tenth Dutch Cup. After an inconsistent start to the league season, Roger Schmidt's side have found their groove, winning 22 of the previous 24 league points available to sit within touching distance of Ajax at the summit of the Eredivisie.

Top scorer Cody Gakpo, just 22, has 17 goals in all competitions for PSV this season and is interesting much of the continent, while former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund schemer Mario Gotze – who scored Germany's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final – has reignited his career in Eindhoven this season.

Ajax, meanwhile, have yawned their way to the final. In the four games up to this point, the Amsterdammers have scored 20 goals and conceded none – beating Vitesse in the semi-finals in their only tie vaguely resembling a contest.

Chasing a second successive league-and-cup double, Ajax also top the Eredivisie by four points from today's opponents with on-fire ex-West Ham striker Sebastien Haller scoring 33 times in all competitions already this term. Dusan Tadic remains the creator-in-chief for coach Erik ten Haag, who is expected to become Manchester United manager next season.

The match kicks off at 5pm BST, Sunday 17th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a PSV vs Ajax live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a PSV vs Ajax free live stream

Good news for fans of Dutch football who want to watch a free live stream of PSV vs Ajax in the the KNVB Cup final. In Iceland, you can sign up for a free two-week trial for Viaplay Total, which puts all live sport you could possibly desire at your fingertips, from the Champions League and Europa League to the Bundesliga, Eredivisie and even the Formula 1 motor racing. Once the trial is over, it's just 2,699 ISK (£16.14) a month.

PSV vs Ajax is also available on Viaplay in Denmark. The Danes also have a two-week trial on offer for its sports package – which includes the Premier League, Bundesliga and NHL ice hockey – which then costs 449 DKK (about £50) a month.

Of course, the game is also available in the Netherlands, via the ESPN platform. You can catch PSV vs Ajax on ESPN Netherlands.

Of course, Viaplay Iceland, Viaplay Denmark only available within the aforementioned countries, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber based in one of these countries but are currently stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a PSV vs Ajax live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant PSV vs Ajax live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for PSV vs Ajax

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For PSV vs Ajax, you may wish to choose 'Iceland' for Viaplay.

3. Then head over to Viaplay on your browser or device and enjoy the PSV vs Ajax live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.