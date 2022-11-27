Portugal vs Uruguay live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face Luis Suarez and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup as two of football's most divisive characters do battle on Monday. This is a repeat of the last 16 encounter from four years ago when an Edinson Cavani brace secured the ultimate footballing underdogs victory and consigned CR7 to more World Cup misery. Portugal will be desperate for revenge but the South Americans need a victory after drawing their opening fixture. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Portugal vs Uruguay live stream Dates: Monday 28th November, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Cristiano Ronaldo broke another record in a career defined by individual brilliance in opening the scoring in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. CR7's penalty meant the preening 37-year-old scored at his fifth tournament, the first male player to do so, in what was a topsy-turvy final half-hour. Fernando Santos' side looked brittle defensively and could easily have drawn that game. Centre-back Danilo looked especially jittery and one wonders whether professional irritant Pepe could return for this encounter, if only to needle Luis Suarez, who is only ever a misplaced shoulder from potentially biting someone.

Suarez struggled for service in Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea in la Celeste's opening fixture. Though blessed with a fine midfield with Rodrigo Bentancur and Fede Valverde – whose right foot seems made from finest South American gun powder – Diego Alonso's side struggled to break down the Asians' low defensive block in a disjointed display. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez looked lively cutting in from the left wing, but the scoreline remained goalless with just one shot on target from either team. Expert underdogs who embody the national garra spirit of battling against all odds, the Uruguayans will enjoy playing on the break and know that a win will go a long way to securing a knockout berth.

Both sides' ageing striking superstars hold the key in this one. Give Ronaldo or Suarez a chance and they'll take it but, with both in their late 30s and no longer capable of pressing in the same way as at their peak, they must rely on creativity further back to load the bullets. Whoever does that – and Portugal have expert creators in Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes – should come out on top.

This Group H match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 86,000-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Portugal vs Uruguay live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Portugal vs Uruguay live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Portugal vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Portugal vs Uruguay live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Portugal vs Uruguay live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Portugal vs Uruguay live stream

USA soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Uruguay

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Portugal vs Uruguay live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Portugal vs Uruguay live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Portugal vs Uruguay

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Portugal vs Uruguay in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Portugal vs Uruguay live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Portugal vs Uruguay live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Portugal vs Uruguay live stream kick-off times

Global Portugal vs Uruguay kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Portugal: 7pm

7pm Uruguay: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Tuesday)

6am (Tuesday) New Zealand: 8am (Tuesday)

8am (Tuesday) India: 12.30am (Tuesday)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group H: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Group H: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Monday 28th November 2022

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)