A total of 11 ranges are due to launch by July, spanning the entry-level 4000 Series to the mid-range 7000 Series.
The high-end 8000 and 9000 ranges are expected to be announced at IFA 2015.
Philips has also confirmed that all of its smart TVs this year will carry Android TV, a version of Google's operating system optimised for the big screen.
For a full rundown on features, screen sizes and specs, scroll down the list below. We'll be updating this list with prices and confirmed release dates as and when they're confirmed.
Keep your eyes peeled for full reviews very soon.
4K Ultra HD
7000 Series
Model TBC
There are a number of 7000 Series variants launching worldwide but only one of the ranges will make it to the UK.
The top end line-up is the 7600 (pictured), which comes in a choice of 48, 55 and 65in models, with three-sided Ambilight, a quad-core processor, a 100Hz panel with 1400Hz picture motion rate and Philips' Razor Slim design. The 7150 will be offered in 43, 49 and 55in variants, with a 50Hz panel, 800Hz picture motion rate and its own super-slim, built-in soundbar.
The two lines below these, the 7100 and 7120, will both come with two-sided Ambilight, quad-core processors, 50Hz panels and 800Hz picture motion rate. The former will be available in a choice of 43, 49 and 55in screen sizes, while the latter only comes as a 65in set.
We'll update this story when we get confirmation of the exact models coming to the UK.
6400 Series
40, 50, 55in
50Hz native panel
700Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
Freeview HD
No 3D
No Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
Standard remote control
Central stand design
Features: Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Micro Dimming Pro, Ultra Resolution, Perfect Natural Motion
Full HD
6550 Series
40, 50, 55in
100Hz native panel
800Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
Active 3D
Freeview HD
Three-sided Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
QWERTY remote control
Edge stand design
Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion
6520 Series
65in only
100Hz native panel
800Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
Active 3D
Freeview HD
Two-sided Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
QWERTY remote control
Edge stand design
Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion
6510 Series
40, 50, 55in
100Hz native panel
800Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
Active 3D
Freeview HD
Two-sided Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
QWERTY remote control
Central stand design
Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion
6500 Series
32in
50Hz native panel
500Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
No 3D
Freeview HD
Two-sided Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
QWERTY remote control
Centre stand design
Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion
5500 Series
32, 40, 48, 55in
50Hz native panel
200Hz picture motion rate
Dual-core processor
Freeview HD
No 3D
No Ambilight
20W sound
Android TV
Standard remote control
Features: Pixel Plus HD, Micro Dimming
5210 Series
24in
50Hz native panel
100Hz picture motion rate
Single-core processor
Freeview
No 3D
No Ambilight
5W sound
No Smart TV
Standard remote control
Features: Digital Crystal Clear
4100/4200 Series
32, 40, 48in (48in 4200 only)
50Hz native panel
100Hz picture motion rate
Single-core processor
Freeview
No 3D
No Ambilight
16W sound
No Smart TV
Standard remote control
Features: Digital Crystal Clear, Global Dimming
4000 Series
20, 22in
50Hz native panel
100Hz picture motion rate
Single-core processor
Freeview
No 3D
No Ambilight
5W sound
No Smart TV
Standard remote control
Features: Digital Crystal Clear, Global Dimming
