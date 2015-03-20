A total of 11 ranges are due to launch by July, spanning the entry-level 4000 Series to the mid-range 7000 Series.

The high-end 8000 and 9000 ranges are expected to be announced at IFA 2015.

Philips has also confirmed that all of its smart TVs this year will carry Android TV, a version of Google's operating system optimised for the big screen.

For a full rundown on features, screen sizes and specs, scroll down the list below. We'll be updating this list with prices and confirmed release dates as and when they're confirmed.

Keep your eyes peeled for full reviews very soon.

MORE: Philips 2015 TV line-up confirmed

4K Ultra HD

7000 Series

Model TBC

There are a number of 7000 Series variants launching worldwide but only one of the ranges will make it to the UK.

The top end line-up is the 7600 (pictured), which comes in a choice of 48, 55 and 65in models, with three-sided Ambilight, a quad-core processor, a 100Hz panel with 1400Hz picture motion rate and Philips' Razor Slim design. The 7150 will be offered in 43, 49 and 55in variants, with a 50Hz panel, 800Hz picture motion rate and its own super-slim, built-in soundbar.

The two lines below these, the 7100 and 7120, will both come with two-sided Ambilight, quad-core processors, 50Hz panels and 800Hz picture motion rate. The former will be available in a choice of 43, 49 and 55in screen sizes, while the latter only comes as a 65in set.

We'll update this story when we get confirmation of the exact models coming to the UK.

6400 Series

40, 50, 55in

50Hz native panel

700Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

Freeview HD

No 3D

No Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

Standard remote control

Central stand design

Features: Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Micro Dimming Pro, Ultra Resolution, Perfect Natural Motion

Full HD

6550 Series

40, 50, 55in

100Hz native panel

800Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

Active 3D

Freeview HD

Three-sided Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

QWERTY remote control

Edge stand design

Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion

6520 Series

65in only

100Hz native panel

800Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

Active 3D

Freeview HD

Two-sided Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

QWERTY remote control

Edge stand design

Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion

6510 Series

40, 50, 55in

100Hz native panel

800Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

Active 3D

Freeview HD

Two-sided Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

QWERTY remote control

Central stand design

Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion

6500 Series

32in

50Hz native panel

500Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

No 3D

Freeview HD

Two-sided Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

QWERTY remote control

Centre stand design

Features: Pixel Precise HD, Micro Dimming, Perfect Natural Motion

5500 Series

32, 40, 48, 55in

50Hz native panel

200Hz picture motion rate

Dual-core processor

Freeview HD

No 3D

No Ambilight

20W sound

Android TV

Standard remote control

Features: Pixel Plus HD, Micro Dimming

5210 Series

24in

50Hz native panel

100Hz picture motion rate

Single-core processor

Freeview

No 3D

No Ambilight

5W sound

No Smart TV

Standard remote control

Features: Digital Crystal Clear

4100/4200 Series

32, 40, 48in (48in 4200 only)

50Hz native panel

100Hz picture motion rate

Single-core processor

Freeview

No 3D

No Ambilight

16W sound

No Smart TV

Standard remote control

Features: Digital Crystal Clear, Global Dimming

4000 Series

20, 22in

50Hz native panel

100Hz picture motion rate

Single-core processor

Freeview

No 3D

No Ambilight

5W sound

No Smart TV

Standard remote control

Features: Digital Crystal Clear, Global Dimming

