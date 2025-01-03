PDC World Darts Championship final live stream: how to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen online and on TV for FREE

Michael van Gerwen will aim to win a fourth world title tonight when he takes on rising superstar Luke Littler in the PDC World Darts Championships final at Alexandra Palace. It should be a thrilling end to the tournament so make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action which gets underway in less than an hour at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET.

Full details on how to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams – including a FREE option – online and from anywhere below.

Six years after claiming his third world title, Van Gerwen has another chance to claim the biggest prize in professional darts. The runner-up in 2020 and 2023, ‘Mighty Mike’ is determined to get his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy and has looked back to his very best at Ally Pally.

The Dutch ace was clinical in the semi-finals as he breezed past Chris Dobey, dropping just one set. Averaging 98.84 and hitting eight maximums, he will likely need to lift his level even further to overcome Littler.

The 17-year-old was the pre-tournament favorite after a spectacular debut year on the tour that saw him win a staggering 10 titles. After showing some nerves in the early rounds, he was sensational in his semi-final against Stephen Bunting, averaging 105.48 during his 6-1 demolition.

‘The Nuke’, who finished as the runner-up last year, will now look to make history and become the youngest winner of the tournament.

Read on as we explain how to watch the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final online from anywhere.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream for free

Lucky darts fans in Germany can watch free Littler vs Van Gerwen live streams on Sport1.de. The commentary is in German, naturally, but the scoring is in English.

No password or sign up required – just click onto the website and watch. It works a treat – but only when located in Germany.

So, if you're a German fan travelling abroad you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual Sport1 free stream.

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship final live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in the UK, with the Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen match showing on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£14.99 a day or £34.99 a month).

If you're a new subscriber, remember to check out the best Sky TV deals.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the TV broadcasting rights to the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen match on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $35 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when traveling outside of Australia.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams in the US

DAZN has bagged the rights to show the entire 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, including Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen. Darts fans in the States can sign up to DAZN from $19.99 per month for a 12-month contract or $29.99 per month on a flexible pass.

Americans currently traveling can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access DAZN from abroad.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your home PDC World Darts Championship live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live streams in the rest of the world

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you can watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

Who leads the head-to-head between Littler and Van Gerwen? The two have faced each other on 12 occasions and thus far both players have six wins each. Luke Littler has won the last two matches but Michael van Gerwen did overcome the teenager in the final of the Dutch Masters.