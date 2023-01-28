Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch the Australian Open men's final for free

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas – the AO men's singles final – is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Tennis fans can also watch on Sling/ESPN+ in the USA, and Discovery+ in the UK. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country. The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream is due to start around 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday 29th January 2023

AUS: Free Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream on 9Now

USA: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream on ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab)

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream: match preview

Novak Djokovic loves Australia – or, at least, he did before being banned from the country last year over Covid-19 protocols. The Serb is in his 10th final in Melbourne and has never lost any of his previous showpiece appearances Down Under. Djokovic has still only lost one set over the past near-fortnight and dispatched Tommy Paul in the semi-final 7-5, 6-1, 6-2, after overcoming a slight first-set wobble having been pegged back from a 5-1 lead.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocking on the door of the elite for some time without anyone inside ever letting him in. Still only 24, the Greek has been on the radar since winning the ATP Finals in 2019 but Grand Slam silverware still eludes him. Tsitsipas came close at the French Open in 2021, only to let a two-set lead slip against Djokovic, but in beating Daniil Medvedev en route to the final proved he has the all-court game to compete with the best. Fond of the extended bathroom break to disrupt his opponent's rhythm, Tsitsipas may have to employ every trick in the book if he's to overcome the mentally toughest player in tennis history.

This will be the 13th meeting between the players, with Djokovic winning 10 of their previous encounters, including their most recent match at the ATP Finals in Turin last November. Tsitsipas' last win over Djokovic came at the 2019 Shanghai Masters.

Find out the best ways to get a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream below...

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Djokovic vs Tsitsipas – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access your usual Djokovic vs Tsitsipas when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas in UK/Europe

The Australian Open 2023 men's final – Djokovic vs Tsitsipas - is live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream in the US

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also a good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now.

