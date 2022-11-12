New Zealand vs England live stream: watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final today

England Women lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the (delayed) 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup today, 12th November. Kick off is at 6.30am GMT and all the action is free-to-air in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs England live stream for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final from anywhere in the world. Viewing options and kick-off times are all listed below.

The team news is in and England head coach Simon Middleton has named a starting XV that features winger Lydia Thompson and centre Holly Aitchison. Helena Rowland is out with an injury.

"There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd – 99.9% of which will be forming part of the opposition," said Middleton.

England and New Zealand will face off in front of a record sell-out crowd in what is their second consecutive Rugby World Cup final. New Zealand meanwhile are on the hunt for a record sixth title – their first on home soil.

Both England and Zealand faced tough semis, with England scraping past Canada thanks to a stunning length-of-the-field try by Abby Dow and New Zealand surviving a brutal encounter with France which went down to a missed conversion.

Can the Portia Woodman's Black Ferns end the Red Roses' unbeaten run? Here's how to watch the final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup from anywhere in the world.

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final free live stream

Good news for UK rugger fans. All 26 matches of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup – including the NZ vs England final – will be broadcast live and free on ITV. That means all UK license fee payers can watch a 2021 Rugby World Cup free live stream all of the games on ITV Hub (opens in new tab). The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Are you a UK citizen away from home at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs England on ITV Hub free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. Full details below.

How to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the Women's Rugby World Cup

Using a VPN to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Rugby World Cup final, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free New Zealand vs England live stream.

USA: 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final live stream

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final between England and New Zealand on NBC's Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service.

You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. Away from the States right now?

Use a VPN to tune into Peacock TV while abroad (opens in new tab).

As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock exclusives like Halloween Ends, Brave New World and The Capture.

Watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport will be providing live coverage of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final featuring New Zealand vs England.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Stan subscription while abroad.

Watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show the 2021 Women's World Cup final live in the host nation.

If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.

Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a New Zealand vs England live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

2021 Women's World Cup fixtures and schedule

All kick-offs in UK & Ireland time.

Saturday 12th November 2022

Final: New Zealand vs England (6.30am GMT, Eden Park, Auckland)