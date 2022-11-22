Morocco vs Croatia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco and Croatia are prone to internal combustion, but both countries will begin their World Cup campaigns determined to make positive first impressions. Croatia have evolved impressively from the ageing team that reached the final four years ago and are a good bet to go deep again. Morocco's new manager, Walid Regragui, has a united squad packed with individual talent. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Croatia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

It was a case of one dust-up too many for ex-head coach Vahid Halilhodzic, when Morocco discarded him in August. Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui joined Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in falling out with the head coach. The FA acted and brought in Regragui, a likeable 46-year-old coach who won the CAF Champions League with Wyadd in May and is a rising coaching star in Africa.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is a one-man right flank, a right-back of ceaseless running and delicious delivery who has only just turned 24 but already has 50 caps to his name. Centre-back Nayef Aguerd – fit after missing much of the season since joining West Ham in the summer – is another fine asset. Add in Sevilla goalkeeper Bono plus Mazraoui and Ziyech, and Morocco have a solid spine in a functional 4-3-3 system. They'll need Youssef En-Nesyri, also of Sevilla, to be more clinical it they're to make it out of a tough group, though.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has done an excellent job at reinventing the Vatreni since the Balkans swept past England to the World Cup final in Russia 2018. Much of the XI that started that showpiece against France have since aged out, but evergreen 37-year-old captain Luka Modric remains, along with midfield stalwarts Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, to form a trio as good as any in the tournament with more than 300 caps between them.

Atalanta winger Mario Pasalic and highly rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol are among the the new faces to have excelled not just in qualifying but in topping a Nations League group ahead of France and Denmark. With such a deep squad, they should go far again, nothing short of extraordinary for a tiny nation with a similar population to Wales.

Pulsating Croatia left-winger Ivan Perisic's battle with Morocco right-back Hakimi will be a key battle. Whoever can force the other back to defend in areas they would rather not occupy could see their side come out on top.

This Group F match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am EST at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Croatia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Morocco vs Croatia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022.

USA soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Croatia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Morocco vs Croatia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Morocco vs Croatia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Canada soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Croatia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Morocco vs Croatia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Morocco vs Croatia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Morocco vs Croatia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Morocco vs Croatia live stream kick-off times

Global Morocco vs Croatia kick-off times

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)