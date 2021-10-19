Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream and how to watch the Champions League

Manchester United take on Atalanta in an unpredictable Group F of the Champions League. The Italian club are currently in pole position to qualify but a win at Old Trafford for the Red Devils will see them sitting first instead. It's all to play for. Manchester United vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20th October. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream from anywhere the world.

Manchester United vs Atalanta free live stream

Manchester United vs Atalanta is free to watch in the USA with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can also watch the live stream with a DAZN free trial from Canada. Simply use a VPN if you're a Canadian or US citizen trying to tune in from abroad.

ExpressVPN Man United vs Atalanta ExpressVPN free trial

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch a Manchester United vs Atalanta free live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV and games. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it. It's simple. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada or 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream.

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream in North America

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Paramount Plus Man United vs Atalanta Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time. View Deal

Canadian soccer fans can stream Manchester United vs Atalanta free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck outside Canada. A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

DAZN 1 month free trial Manchester United vs Atalanta free on DAZN

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Manchester United vs Atalanta in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League. Manchester United vs Atalanta will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K) but even non-BT customers can watch the game with a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Man Utd vs Atalanta BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time. View Deal

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Sky TV users can add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 19th October

17:45, Besiktas vs Sporting Lisbon - BT Sport ESPN

17:45, Club Brugge vs Man City - BT Sport 2

20:00, Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund - BT Sport Extra 3

20:00, Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool - BT Sport 2

20:00, FC Porto vs AC Milan - BT Sport Extra 2

20:00, Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol - BT Sport Extra 4

20:00, PSG vs RB Leipzig - BT Sport 3

20:00, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid - BT Sport ESPN

Wednesday 20th October

17:45, Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev - BT Sport 1

17:45, RB Salzburg vs Wolfsburg - BT Sport ESPN

20:00, Benfica vs Bayern Munich - BT Sport ESPN

20:00, Chelsea vs Malmo - BT Sport 3

20:00, Lille vs Sevilla - BT Sport Extra 3

20:00, Man Utd vs Atalanta - BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

20:00, Young Boys vs Villarreal - BT Sport Extra 4

20:00, Zenit St Petersburg vs Juventus - BT Sport Extra 2

