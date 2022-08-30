Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Manchester City at the Etihad is about as tough an away trip as a newly promoted team can get, but Nottingham Forest have made a decent stab of their first four fixtures back in the Premier League and will look to take advantage of the defending champions' shaky defence. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere in the world.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Wednesday 31st August Kick off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

In four of their past six Premier League matches, Manchester City have gone 2-0 down. Yet such is the winning mentality and brooding confidence that exists in Pep Guardiola's squad, the Cityzens have still won two and drawn two of those encounters.

Erling Haaland's weekend hat-trick in the come-from-behind defeat of Crystal Palace was the Norwegian's latest example of how frightening this latest City iteration could be. A study in the economy of movement, the forward is gratefully gobbling up the myriad chances created by the buzzing sea of midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Forest continue to impress under Steve Cooper, not least in their ability to revamp a squad which could contain as many as 20 new players by the time the transfer window shuts on Thursday. Atletico Madrid wing-back is the latest to arrive, on loan, with Serge Aurier and Wolves centre-back Wily Boly also likely to rock up at the City Ground.

Sunday's 2-0 to Spurs was notable for Forest's fine play between both boxes – Morgan Gibbs-White impressed – but they must sharpen up at both ends of the pitch if they're to come away with anything other than a hiding in Manchester.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 31st August at the Etihad Stadium. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock TV.

Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest from abroad on Peacock TV.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK.

Canada: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV. You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest – live on the fuboTV website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Australia: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

