How to watch F1 75 Live: stream the Formula 1 2025 livery launch online

F1 75 Live starts today at 8pm GMT

With the 2025 F1 season just around the corner, Formula 1 is kicking off the season with F1 75 Live – a landmark 'launch party' live from London's O2.

Jack Whitehall hosts all 20 drivers and their team principals at the pre-season bash, in honour of the world championship's 75th anniversay.

Each team will have seven minutes to unveil their livery in the most eye-catching way possible.

But how can you watch F1 75 Live online? What TV channel is it on? And will Gunter Steiner gatecrash proceedings?

Here's a (quick) guide to how to watch F1 75 Live online and from anywhere in the world.

What time does F1 75 Live start?

F1 75 Live kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET on 18th February.

The two-hour show aims to give each of the 10 teams "creative freedom" to unveil their livery for 2025 ahead of three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain from 26-28th February.

How to watch F1 75 Live online

Tonight's F1 spectacular will be livestreamed for free on the official Formula 1 YouTube channel.

It will also be available to watch on TV via the usual F1 broadcasters and their respective apps:

🇬🇧 UK – Sky Sports

🇺🇸 US – ESPN via Sling TV / Fubo

🇦🇺 AU – Kayo Sports (Get your first month for $1)

Watch an F1 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to access your usual stream travelling away from home due to geo-blocking. You might not even be able to access your YouTube account.

The solution? A VPN (Virtual Private Network) will unblock your usual streaming services when you are abroad.

What else can we expect from F1 75 Live?

Every team on the F1 grid – McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams and Kick Sauber – will unveil their 2025 livery at the glitzy launch.

We'll also get to hear from all 20 drivers, including new Ferrari recruit Lewis Hamilton.

The launch, hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall, will be streamed across F1's social media channels.

Fans will be entertained by F1 TV presenters, music from Kane Brown, composer Brian Tyler, award-winning artist mgk and iconic British band Take That!

F1 75 Live kicks off with "red carpet arrivals" – here's hoping Martin Brundle will be there to deliver a version of his 'grid walk'.

However, you won't get to see the 2025 cars...

Doh! We'll have to wait a little longer to take a close look at each team’s F1 car – they're already on their way to Bahrain in preparation for pre-season testing (26th-28th Feb).

Instead the teams will reveal their car liveries as fans gear up to watch the 2025 F1 season.