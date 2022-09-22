Laver Cup live stream and how to watch Roger Federer's final match for free

The Laver Cup is set to be a momentous occasion for Roger Federer fans. The Swiss pro has announced that he will retire after this tournament, and hopes to end his 24-year career with a doubles match this Friday, alongside rivals Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray. Tennis fans in the US and Australia can watch all of the Laver Cup for free with streaming service free trials. Coverage is also available in the UK and elsewhere. Make sure you know how to watch a Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are as Roger Federer waves goodbye to tennis.

This year's Laver Cup – billed as the Ryder Cup of tennis – starts at 8am BST / 3am ET on Friday, 23rd September. Six of the best European tennis stars, skippered by Bjorn Borg, will take on six of the best players from the rest of the world, led by John McEnroe. And yes, we are serious.

Of course, all eyes will be on Roger Federer. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is hoping to be able to link up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles on Friday, in what will be the final match of his career. The Swiss superstar, 41, says it would be a "special moment" but the decision rests with the tournament organisers.

"For as long as we battled together, having always had this respect for one another," Federer told reporters."To go through the careers that we both have had, to come out the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message as well – to not just tennis, but sports beyond it".

Will the send-off of the century distract Team Europe from the job in hand? Europe has won all four previous Laver Cups, thrashing Team World 14-1 in last year's Laver clash so Team World will be keen to chalk up their first victory. Make sure you know how to get a Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are.

Laver Cup free live stream – Federer's last match

(Image credit: Stan)

Lucky tennis fans in Australia can watch Federer's last match live on Stan Sport (7-day free trial (opens in new tab)). Regular Stan subscription (30-day free trial (opens in new tab)) required.

In the States, coverage of the Laver Cup is available on the Tennis Channel. You can sign-up to a 7-day free trial of the Tennis Channel (opens in new tab) and watch through the app or website. You can also get a 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) which includes the Tennis Channel in its offering.

Travelling outside Australia or the US? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Stan Sport, Tennis Channel or FuboTV when abroad. Details next...

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Laver Cup rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the Laver Cup in the United States. You can sign-up as a standalone service and watch through the Tennis Channel website and app. It's also available as a cable channel.

US cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling (opens in new tab) TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). New to Sling? Make sure you take advantage of the discount below.

The Tennis Channel is also included with FuboTV's offering which comes with a 7-day free trial to get you started.

(opens in new tab) Laver Cup 2022 | 50% off your first month of Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Catch the tennis and much more with half off your first month of Sling TV. It's $35 a month thereafter (plus $11 a month for the Sport Extra add-on) should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial Laver Cup live stream (opens in new tab)

FuboTV brings access to the Laver Cup through the Tennis Channel. FuboTV's cable cutting offering includes access to a wealth of sport and entertainment including the tennis. It's an instant connection and there's also a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions start at $69.99/month thereafter.

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream in the UK

UK fans wanting to see the Laver Cup – including Federer's final match on Friday – can watch live on Eurosport, which streams on Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport (opens in new tab) (£6.99 a month).

Eurosport is also included in the basic Sky subscription (see today's best Sky TV deals).

Don't forget: Aussies visiting the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the Laver Cup free on Stan Sport. Details above.

2022 Laver Cup draw

Friday 23rd September 2022

1pm BST – Day session

Match 1: Men’s singles

Match 2: Men’s singles

7pm BST – Night session:

Match 3: Men’s singles

Match 4: Men’s doubles – Roger Federer's last match (TBC)

Saturday 24th September 2022

1pm BST – Day session

Match 5: Men’s singles

Match 6: Men’s singles

7pm BST – Night session:

Match 7: Men’s singles

Match 8: Men’s doubles

Sunday 25th September 2022

12pm BST – Day session

Match 9: Men’s doubles

Match 10: Men’s singles

Match 11: Men’s singles

Match 12: Men’s singles

Laver Cup teams 2022

Team Europe

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Casper Ruud (Denmark)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Andy Murray (UK)

Team World

Taylor Fritz (US)

Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

Frances Tiafoe (US)

Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Jack Sock (US)