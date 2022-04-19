Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final for free online

There is a visceral hatred between Juventus and Fiorentina – predominantly because the former habitually nicks the latter's best players, including current deadly forward Dusan Vlahovic – and that means the second leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final is guaranteed to produce fireworks. Juve won the first leg 1-0 away with an injury-time own goal, but don't doubt that the Florence-based side will make the return a feisty occasion with a final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on the line. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream for free wherever you are.

Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream Date: Wednesday 20th April, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin Free trial: Canale 5 (via Mediaset Play) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: Premier Sports 1 US stream: Paramount+ (3pm ET)

Languishing in fourth in Serie A and still licking their wounds from a harrowing 3-0 Champions League last 16 defeat to Villarreal, Juventus are having another inconsistent campaign after failing to win last season's Scudetto for the first time in nine years.

Eight points behind league leaders AC Milan, the Old Lady have only the Coppa Italia as a realistic chance of silverware this term, having disposed of Sampdoria and Sassuolo in previous rounds.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have responded well to losing their top scorer Vlahovic to Juve at the end of January. La Viola have tasted defeat in just one of their last nine Serie A games, with Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Venezia – sealed by Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira – their third win in a row. Unlucky to lose the first leg of this tie to an injury-time own goal, Vincenzo Italiano's team have already disposed of Napoli in this competition this season with Krzysztof Piatek replacing Vlahovic's goals.



Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Wednesday 20th April, at Juventus' impressive new-build home. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia semi-finals and how to watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream

(Image credit: Canale 5)

Italian TV channel Canale 5 has the rights to air the Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream on the Mediaset Play web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free. It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too using a VPN, if you're an Italian away from home. Full details below.

Mediaset Play is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch a Coppa Italia live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to Canale 5 (via Mediaset Play), you won't be able to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina when outside of Italy without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Fiorentina

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Coppa Italia, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Canale 5.

3. Then head over to Canale 5 on your browser or device and enjoy a Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The clash between Juventus vs Fiorentina will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live in the USA

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia semi-finals – including Juventus vs Fiorentina – in the US.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

Of course, you can just watch a Juventus vs Fiorentina free live stream on Canale 5 (via Mediaset Play) by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers access to the free Canale 5 live stream from anywhere in the world for any Italian nationals who happen to be abroad.

Watch Juventus vs Fiorentina in Canada

The Coppa Italia coverage in Canada is available to watch through FuboTV. FuboTV has the rights to both Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

It cost CA$20 per month or CA$150 for the yearly plan.

Coppa Italia 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times are 8pm BST

Tuesday 19th April (second leg)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Wednesday 20th April (second leg)

Juventus vs Fiorentina

The Final

Wednesday 11th May