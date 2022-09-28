How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online, trailer, release date and time, cast

Hocus Pocus 2 – the haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic - gets released on Disney Plus this Friday, 30th September 2022. Want to see the Sanderson sisters reunited in modern Salem? Disney Plus no longer offers a free trial in the UK or US but customers can still grab a deal. Here's how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 from launch, including release time and date where you are, trailer and cast.

Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Global premiere: Friday 30th Sept 2022 Global stream: Disney Plus (opens in new tab) Best US Disney deal: Disney+ Bundle ($13.99) (opens in new tab) Cast: Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson), Whitney Peak (Becca) Run time: 1 hour 43 minutes Rating: 12+

With Halloween just around the corner, the Hocus Pocus revial has timed its premiere to perfection. The sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

This time around, the child-hungry witches are dropped into modern-day Salem, home of the Olde Magic Shoppe and Cobweb the cat, where they soon begin to wreak their revenge on high school teens Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo). And yes, Doug Jones reprises his role as "good zombie" Billy Butcherson.

Hocus Pocus 2 has already garnered plenty of attention so don't miss the chance to scare yourself silly and enjoy a few Halloween-tastic zingers. Hocus Pocus 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ (it's not in the theatres) from 30th September. Here's how to get a killer Disney+ deal in time for fright night...

What time is Hocus Pocus 2 released worldwide?

The Hocus Pocus 2 release date is Friday 30th Sept 2022. It lands at 12.01am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST on Disney Plus but here are the times for the Hocus Pocus 2 release worldwide:

Australia - 5pm AEST

Canada - 12.01am PT / 3am ET

Germany - 9am CEST

India - 5.30pm IST

Israel - 10am IDT

Japan - 4pm JST

Mexico - 2am CDT

New Zealand - 8pm NZDT

Singapore - 3pm SGT

South Africa - 9am SAST

Thailand - 2pm ICT

USA - 12.01am PT / 3am ET

UK - 8am BST

USA: watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 is available exclusively on Disney Plus as of 3am ET/12.01am PT on Friday 30th September 2022.

You'll need to subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

If you have even a moderate interest in sport and drama, the best offer from Disney is the Disney Plus Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle – only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

This generous bundle deal gets you access three top streaming service for one very reasonable monthly payment. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

UK & ROW: watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

Disney Plus is the place to find Hocus Pocus 2 in the UK and worldwide. Its arrives on the streaming service at 8am BST on 30th September 2022.

Subscription to Disney Plus costs £7.99 a month (£79.90 annually) in the UK. The recent £1.99 offer has ended but you can still grab 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for the annual subscription.

Disney's hugely popular video streaming service offers content from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and of course Disney.

Hocus Pocus 2 official trailer

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Netflix?

No, you'll need to sign up to Disney+ to watch Hocus Pocus 2, but that's no bad thing. The streamer offers over Disney classics, Marvel movies galore, everything Star Wars and plenty more besides.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Lots. Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Avengers: Endgame, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

