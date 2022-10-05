How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19 online from anywhere

A fresh season of the long-running Shonda Rhimes show brings new beginnings – or second chances – for Meredith and her team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Make sure you catch the latest and know how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 premiere live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19 First Episode: 6th October 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. Later episodes: every Thursday night thereafter Cast: Ellen Pompeo. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack. USA: ABC (Sling (opens in new tab)/ FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab)

Grey's season 18 finale left plenty of emotional cliff-hangers. After a blood shortage that caused a perfect storm of chaos at the hospital, the residency program was shut down; Meredith finally looked decided to stay in Seattle, and her relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman) was up in the air.

Season 19 picks up the story at the hospital six months later. Meredith's still holding the fort and the residency program has been reinstated, with a new group of ambitious interns. Of course, the fresh blood will all too quickly be put to the test in ER.

This season, Meredith has reduced her hours at Grey Sloan – Ellen Pompeo will appear in just eight episodes, while she'll still narrate all the episodes and act as executive producer. Alongside the bunch of newcomers, fans will be delighted to see Kate Walsh return as Addison Montgomery, following her guest appearance last season.

Don't miss the nineteenth season of this much-loved medical drama, and make sure you know how to watch Grey's Anatomy wherever you are in the world.

Watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 in the USA

ABC is the place to find Grey's Anatomy season 19. If you already have ABC as part of your cable plan, then you're in luck. If you don't have cable, then you try a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV which will activate instantly and include access to ABC and Grey's Anatomy.

Sling TV costs $35 a month, but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts. Cancel at any time.

FuboTV is another great option which comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) and access to over 114+ TV channels and includes 4K viewing.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 for only $17.50 (opens in new tab)

Catch Ellen Pompeo & Co on Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Fox is available on both Sling Blue and Orange. No contract; cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 with a FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab)

Try out cable-cutting service FuboTV for free for seven days and see if you like it. The price plans start at $69.99 thereafter, which doesn't sound cheap, but it does offer access to hundreds of TV channels including sport in 4K and movies too.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 from anywhere in the world

Stuck outside the US? You can access your Sling or FuboTV accounts from anywhere in the world as usual by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab).

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Sling or FuboTV account (or even create a new one) and watch Grey's Anatomy as if you were in the US. Good to know, right?

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sling or FuboTV, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and stream the new season of Grey's Anatomy.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 from Canada

Canadian viewers can catch Grey's Anatomy season 19 on on CTV (opens in new tab) every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT, starting 6th October.

Each further episode will be automatically included on CTV's on-demand platform (opens in new tab) after it airs, and will be absolutely free to watch for cable customers.

If you don't have a cable package, CTV unfortunately doesn't offer a streaming only subscription plan in Canada, at least for the time being.

However, for any Canadians away from home right now, the good news is that there is a way to catch Grey's Anatomy season 19 and your other favorite shows wherever you are. To do so, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab).

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 in the UK or Australia?

Sadly at the moment, Grey's Anatomy season 19 is only available to watch in the US, unless you're a US streaming service subscriber away from home. Currently traveling?

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 on Fox, Sling or FuboTV from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 official trailer

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 S01E01 – 6th October 2022

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 S01E02 – 13th October 2022

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 S01E03 –20th October 2022

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 S01E04 – 27th October 2022

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 S01E05 – 3rd November 2022

