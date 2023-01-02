How to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder Christmas special in 4K

Worlds of Wonder – the Frozen Planet II Christmas special – will once again transport viewers to frozen wildernesses in the in the company of legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The 60-minute special airs on Monday 2nd January and it's free to watch on BBC iPlayer (in 4K Ultra HD, too). Away from home in the UK? Follow this guide on how to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder from abroad.

Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder live stream Date: 2nd January 2023 Time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 7am AEDT FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Narrator: Sir David Attenborough

Worlds of Wonder opens on a show-stopping Arctic vista featuring two polar bears seemingly dancing on the ice. The usually solitary animals appear to have struck up a friendship. Life below zero isn't such a blast for baby harp seals, but at least they don't have to worry about crossing paths with the largest pack of wolves on record.

Next, it's off to the snow-capped peaks of Mongolia, where a short-legged cat struggles on the ice and a golden eagle bites off way more than he can chew. Sir David ends his epic journey in Antarctica, where the coldest, darkest winter on Earth proves surprisingly challenging for a crèche of emperor penguin chicks.

Already a fan of the life-affirming TV gem that is Frozen Planet? You're in for a treat. Not seen it? There are worse ways to start 2023 than in the company of David Attenborough and prancing polar bears.

Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder streams on BBC iPlayer from 8pm GMT on 2nd January. Make sure you know how to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder from anywhere.

Watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder for free

(Image credit: BBC)

Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder streams free on BBC iPlayer from 2nd January. TV viewers can watch the show on BBC One at 8pm GMT that day.

Just sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) for access to iPlayer.

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN for watching BBC iPlayer from abroad. It's easy to use and offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Instructions below...

Watch Worlds of Wonder from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Worlds of Wonder



Using a VPN to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Frozen Planet II: World of Wonder live stream in the USA

Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder is produced in association with BBC America so we fully expect it to be available in the States... eventually. There's no word on a US air date and it could be a while yet.

Remember: UK nationals travelling overseas can use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) watch Worlds of Wonder free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

The Frozen Planet II live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Channel Nine has the exclusive rights to air Frozen Planet II in Australia, so we'd expect Worlds of Wonder to stream on 9now (opens in new tab)... we just don't know when. It could be over six months away, if past history is anything to go buy.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Frozen Planet II: Worlds of Wonder free of charge on BBC iPlayer. Details above.

Watch all episodes of Frozen Planet II now

(Image credit: BBC)

Missed Frozen Planet II? All six episodes are available to stream free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can catch up with all episodes of the original Frozen Planet on iPlayer, too.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch BBC iPlayer when travelling outside the UK. Not used a VPN before? It's easier than you think – details above.