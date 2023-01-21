From Public Enemy to Kendrick Lamar, hip hop has a long history of speaking truth to power, so who better to tell its story than Chuck D? Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World explores how rap music became a cultural phenomenon, with insight from some of the scene's biggest stars. The four-part series starts on Saturday 21st January and all episodes are free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Those in the States will have to wait until the 31st January for PBS. Here's how to watch Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World from anywhere in the world.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World starts at the beginning.

Using a combination of interviews and archival footage, this hard-hitting, head-nodding documentary series examines where hip hop came from, how the crack epidemic led to the formulation of groups such as NWA, the ways it dealt with accusations of promoting violence and misogyny, and explores how the industry has used its voice and power to fight for change in the 21st century.

“The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to," says Chuck D. "Long before any conglomerate realised it was time to wake up, hip hop had been speaking out and telling truths."

Featuring artists including Eminem, Ice-T, KRS-One, Monie Love, and Roxanne Shanté, plus figures from the wider cultural scene such as Rev Al Sharpton, activist Dr Rosa Alicia Clemente, and co-founder of BLM of Greater New York, Walter “Hawk” Newsome, this is hip hop in its own words.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World streams on BBC iPlayer from 8pm GMT on 21st January. Make sure you know how to watch Fight the Power from anywhere.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World airs from 21st January 2023, it's a four-part series. The next episode airs straight afterwards, at 10pm. The show begins in the US on 31st January. UK air dates are as follows:

Episode 1 – The Foundation | 9pm GMT, Saturday 21st January 2023

| 9pm GMT, Saturday 21st January 2023 Episode 2 – Under Siege | 10pm GMT, Saturday 21st January 2023

| 10pm GMT, Saturday 21st January 2023 Episode 3 – Culture Wars | TBA

| TBA Episode 4 – Still Fighting | TBA

Episode one of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World airs on 31st January, from 9pm ET to 10pm on PBS.

Episode one of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World airs on 31st January, from 9pm ET to 10pm on PBS and the free PBS Video App (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS devices).

