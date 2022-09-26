Giants vs Cowboys live stream and how to watch NFL Week 3 clash from anywhere

Saquon Barkley's New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys under the lights at the Metlife Stadium on Monday night. Can the Giants make it 3-0 for the season, or will the Cowboys go 2-1? Kick off is at 8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream and catch the NFL action wherever you are.

NFL fans in the UK can live stream Giants vs Cowboys free on My5. Those in the States will need ESPN. Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch Giants vs Cowboys for free from abroad (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Cowboys live stream Date: Monday 26th September 2022 Kick-off: 8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST / 10.15am AEST Free stream: My5 (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) US streams: EPSN (FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab) / Sling Orange)

The Giants enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record for the first time in five seasons. Indeed, Brian Daboll is only the fourth head coach in Giants history to win his first two games. They conquered the Titans 21-20 and the Panthers 19-16. It's a promising start for the G-Men, who are 3.5-point favourites to beat the Cowboys, but have the sportsbooks written off Dallas too quickly?

There's no denying that Dak Prescott's injury, sustained during a meeting with the Bucs in Week 1, blew a huge hole in the Dallas' plans for the 2022/23 NFL season. But franchise owner Jerry Jones sounds surprisingly optimistic; apparently the Cowboys QB could be back in action as soon as Week 4.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will be looking to build on last week's performance, which saw them topple Joe Burrow six times on the way to a 20-17 win over the Bengals.

It's an 8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST kick-off at the MetLife Stadium on 26th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Giants vs Cowboys free live stream

NFL fans in the UK can watch the Giants vs Cowboys for free on Channel 5 and the on My5 streaming service (opens in new tab). All you need do is sign up with an email address.

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access Channel 5 without being location-blocked (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant NFL streaming service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 percent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Giants vs Cowboys on My5

Using a VPN to watch the Giants vs Cowboys is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Giants vs Cowboys, you may wish to choose 'UK' for My5.

3. Then head over to My5 on your browser or device and enjoy the Giants vs Cowboys free live stream.

Watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream in the USA

In the US, the Giants vs Cowboys game will air nationwide on ESPN with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET on Monday.

If you don't have cable, an excellent choice is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), the cable replacement service. It includes all of the ESPN TV channels above, and also comes with a 7-day free trial. ESPN is also available on the Sling Orange plan.

FuboTV has the rights to the lion's share of NFL games this season, with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $69.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Coverage of Giants vs Cowboys is on ESPN which is found on Sling Orange. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50 percent off your first month. An extra $15 a month buys the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to more NFL and other channels.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the Giants vs Cowboys live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream in the UK

In the UK, Monday Night Football – including Giants vs Cowboys – will be shown free on My5. This week's match kicks off at 1.15am BST in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Watch a Giants vs Cowboys live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can watch Giants vs Cowboys and every single game of the season on DAZN, which also has the rights to lots more brilliant live sport.

It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

You'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas (opens in new tab).