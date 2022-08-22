Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup online

Frank Lampard's Everton travel to Lancashire on Tuesday night to take on Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The two sides have only met once before, with the Toffees winning 5-2 – can Fleetwood give the visitors a tougher test this time? Make sure you know how to watch a Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can tune in on ESPN Plus to watch a Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream for $6.99 per month. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for ESPN Plus access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream Date: Tuesday, 23rd August Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: beIN Sports (AU$19.99/month)

Fleetwood Town triumphed over Championship opposition in the first round of this season's Carabao Cup when they beat Wigan Athletic at home. Ged Garner headed home the only goal of the game after 24 minutes, with Danny Andrew hitting the post when it looked like he might have doubled the League One side's lead. The Cod Army survived a late scare when Tom Pearce found Stephen Humphrys on the edge of the six-yard box but the Wigan striker fluffed his finish.

Everton only managed to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup last season. The Toffees edged past Huddersfield in the second round, despite having a man sent off on the hour, with Andros Towsend scoring the winner after Tom Lees had cancelled out Alex Iwobi's opener. They were knocked out on penalties after a 2-2 draw with QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the following round.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST (2.45pm ET) on Tuesday 23rd August. Read on to find out on how to watch a Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream

EFL Cup football fans in the US can watch a Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Carabao Cup football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $6.99 per month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Watch Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream

Sadly, Fleetwood Town vs Everton will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on beIN Sports and ESPN Plus.

Australia: Fleetwood Town vs Everton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Fleetwood Town vs Everton – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Fleetwood Town vs Everton on the radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

Fleetwood Town vs Everton can be found on BBC Radio Lancashire, available on FM, Freeview (720), and DAB (12A).