England vs Switzerland live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The England vs Switzerland live stream sees Gareth Southgate’s team in desperate need of an improved performance if they hope to get past an impressive Swiss team and reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024. England vs Switzerland takes place at the Dusseldorf Arena on Saturday 6th July. Kick-off is at 5pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9am PT.

Unconvincing Group C winners England needed a stunning last-minute bicycle-kick equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an early extra-time header from Harry Kane to edge past Slovakia in the last-16. They will have to improve to defeat a well-organized Swiss side and will be without one of their better performers in Marc Guehi who will serve a suspension after picking up two yellow cards.

The Three Lions may have won 10 of their last 13 meetings against the Swiss, but Murat Yakin’s side may well start as favourites after their deserved 2-0 win over defending champions Italy. With Granit Xhaka running things from midfield and a fully fit Breel Embolo providing a goal threat, Switzerland will believe they have the quality to reach the last four at the European Championships for the very first time.

England vs Switzerland is FREE to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and England vs Switzerland live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

You can watch England vs Switzerland for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV Licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch England vs Switzerland live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Switzerland live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs Switzerland live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of England vs Switzerland. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.